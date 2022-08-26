 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

THE DISH: This local test market is getting spicy

Given Bakersfield's love of fast food, it's no wonder we're often a test market for many of the chains.

We've had: the Paw Plate at Panda Express, loaded fries at Wingstop, the self-serve kiosks inside McDonald's, veggie dogs at Wienerschnitzel, Takis items at Del Taco and, my personal favorite, the "Party by Taco Bell" event concept.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter: @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases