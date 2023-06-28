It's not a holiday if there's not a dining deal or two. Celebrate America with some savings.
Enjoy flavor fireworks with local favorite La Rosa Fruit Bars & Ice Cream, which is again offering its 4th of July bars. With patriotically colored stripes of red (cherry), white (coconut) and blue (bubble gum), the treats are $24 for a dozen. Call 619-9359 to order with pickup at the shop's alley entrance, 1317 Niles St.
Be the hit of your July 4 fete by swinging by the shop on Monday when you can enjoy the "Blast from the past" deal of 24 bars for $24 (any flavor). The offer is only good Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Let sweetness ring at Krispy Kreme with its Stars and Stripes Dozen, which features three all-new doughnuts, will be available to purchase individually or by the dozen in a custom, Fourth of July-themed box.
Red velvet sparkler doughnut, a red velvet cake doughnut topped with cream cheese icing and a stars and pearls sprinkle blend.
Freedom flag doughnut, an original glazed doughnut dipped in red icing and decorated like an American flag with a blue-and-white sprinkle blend, and white icing stripes.
All-American apple pie doughnut, an unglazed shell filled with apple cinnamon filling, dipped in caramel icing and a graham cracker crumb, finished with a drizzle of white icing.
"Family, friends, food, fireworks … the Fourth of July is so much fun, and our new Stars and Stripes doughnuts will let sweetness ring at any gathering — from backyard barbecues to lined sidewalks at neighborhood and community parades across the land," said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, in a news release.
Customers who come in on July 4 wearing red, white and blue to participating Krispy Kreme shops across the land can enjoy a free original glazed doughnut. The deal is not available for online orders and limited to one per person.
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is offering a guest giveback for Folds of Honor, a national nonprofit organization that assists families of fallen and disabled service members.
Now through July 4, diners who donate $1 (in-store and drive-thru only) to Folds of Honor will receive a free single cone or dish of frozen custard.
Enjoy $5 off orders of $20 or more at Baja Fresh when you order online at BajaFresh.com and use code STARS at checkout. The deal is good through July 4.
The order must equal $20 or more before tax to receive $5 off and requires a Club Baja Rewards account.
Take $20 off any $120 California Fish Grill catering order using the code 4THOFJULY2023. Valid until July 4, the offer includes options like the sandwich catering package that serves 10 with a choice of Cajun salmon or grilled chicken. Each sandwich is served on a grilled brioche bun and topped with mixed greens, tomatoes, pickled onions and specialty sauces.
Fast-casual pizza chain Pieology Pizzeria is celebrating in a big way by unveiling three new savory cheese bread offerings: Alfredo jalapeno cheese bread, Buffalo cheese bread and pesto feta cheese bread. Add one to your order for just $4 now through July 4.
From July 1 through 5, Outback Steakhouse customers who order $250 or more of catering can get $50 off with the code FIRECRACKER.
Enjoy a delayed deal courtesy of Anheuser-Busch promotion, which is offering a $15 rebate option on 15-packs of Bud Light, Budweiser, Budweiser Select or Budweiser Select 55.
Beers have to be purchased between now and July 8 and customers must go online to upload a photo of the UPC or receipt to claim the rebate, which will be provided in the form of a prepaid card.
Patio party
If you want a good time with zero cleanup, head to Harrington House's 4th of July Patio Party. Enjoy a limited event menu and bar specials like red, white and blue seltzer ($4), Bako tea party shots ($6), Capri Sun sangria ($10) and buckets of beer ($22 for a six-pack).
Marlon Mackey will perform from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Would-be revelers can like, comment, and share the restaurant's party post on Instagram (@harringtonhouse) — and tag their party crew — for a chance to win a $50 gift card for the event.
Harrington House is located at 11313 Stockdale Highway, Suite 400.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.