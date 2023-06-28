It's not a holiday if there's not a dining deal or two. Celebrate America with some savings.

Enjoy flavor fireworks with local favorite La Rosa Fruit Bars & Ice Cream, which is again offering its 4th of July bars. With patriotically colored stripes of red (cherry), white (coconut) and blue (bubble gum), the treats are $24 for a dozen. Call 619-9359 to order with pickup at the shop's alley entrance, 1317 Niles St.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.