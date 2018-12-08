"Cheese with maggots" reads like the start of an especially juicy restaurant inspection, but in Sardinia, an island in the Mediterranean Sea, it's a delicacy. Starting this weekend, you can check it for yourself — if you dare.
The Disgusting Food Museum, popping up in Los Angeles at the A+D Architecture and Design Museum downtown, is delving many of the foods that freak people out — and allowing a few tastes.
Visitors will be invited to "explore the world of food and challenge their notions of what is and what isn’t edible." The museum includes 80 of the world's most disgusting foods including the aforementioned maggot-infested cheese known as casu marzu; cuy, roasted guinea pigs from Peru; surstromming, Swedish fermented herring; hákarl, well-aged shark from Iceland; durian, an infamously stinky fruit from Thailand; and stinky tofu, pungent bean curd from China. Those last two aren't likely to shock Angelenos but those visiting from out of town might be more grossed out.
Opening Sunday, the museum at 900 E. Fourth St. in Los Angeles will remain open through Feb. 17. Hours will be 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays to Fridays and noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sundays, with entry open until an hour before closing. Special hours will be held Dec. 15 with the museum open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is $15, $18 on weekends for those 13 and older, $10 for guests 12 and under.
Learn more at disgustingfoodmuseum.com/north-america.
