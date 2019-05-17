This is just your friendly reminder that before summer sends us running for the shade there are a few food-related events headed your way. Make an afternoon or evening of these festivals and fundraisers sure to fill your belly and maybe your spirit.
Latino Food Festival Menudo and Pozole Cook-Off: For 21 years, the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has organized the event whose heart simmers in the competitive stew of menudo, seasoned with honeycomb tripe, aka the stomach lining of the cow. Adding to the mix is a competition for the best pozole, a primarily pork-based soup with hominy kernels, onion, garlic and more. For those whose palates are less adventurous, vendors will serve an assortment of Latino foods. The event also features a jalapeño-eating contest, children’s activities area, vendors and three stages of live entertainment.
(For more details, check out Thursday's Eye Street.)
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 26. at the Kern County Museum, 3801 Chester Ave. Admission is $15 in advance, $20 at the door and free for children under 5. Pre-sale tickets are available at the KCHCC office at 1601 H St. #201; La Mina Cantina, 4001 Auburn St. and 8020 District Blvd.; Bootleggers, 955 Oak St.; CM Enterprises,1208 Main St. in Delano. Those who want a $50 family pack for four can pick that up at showclix.com.
Bakersfield Wing Festival: It's back for the fourth year to spice up the lives of those 21 and over with a fire wings contest and more.
The $45 ticket gets you samples of wings and craft beer and a souvenir cup. VIPs ($85) also receive souvenir glasses, unlimited fountain drinks, catered food, shaded seating, a print from Corner 10 Photo Booth Services and VIP laminate lanyard.
Festivities will also include access to more than 30 food and market vendors, contest for wing eating (fire and regular), casino games, live music and the chance to vote for the people's choice award for best wings.
Bring your chairs and shade umbrellas (but no outside food) for the event that runs from 3 to 7 p.m. on June 1 at the Budweiser Pavilion at the Kern County Fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St.
Tickets are available at bakwingfest.com. Proceeds benefit Bakersfield Police Activities League and Upside Academy Inc., both of which empower youth in the community.
Kern County BBQ Throwdown: The Kern County Raiders Booster Club is bringing a new, family-friendly event to Stramler Park next month. We'll have more details as the event nears but it's clear that there will be a barbecue competition and the biggest winners will be hungry attendees. Based on the reasonable ticket price ($10 plus fee at Eventbrite.com), it's likely food tastings will be extra but there will be music by Lost Vinyl and DJ Clever.
Details are being finalized so those who want to compete should call 706-5485 or 706-9294. Potential vendors can call 748-7188.
The event runs from noon to 9 p.m. on June 15 at Stramler Park, 4003 Chester Ave. A portion of funds raised will go to the Wounded Heroes Fund.
2019 Top Sirloin BBQ: It's seventh heaven for The Mission at Kern County, which will host its annual Top Sirloin BBQ. Along with dinner, the evening will include a raffle, live music and testimonials from the men and women whose lives have dramatically changed at the Mission. Up to 250 people can be helped daily through the services offered at The Mission.
The event runs from 6:30 to 9:30 June 14 at The Mission, 816 E. 21st St. Tickets are $20, with tables and sponsorships also still available at eventbrite.com.
Know of any good local food-related events coming up? Email the dish@bakersfield.com with the details.
