 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

THE DISH: The Botanist ready for adventure downtown

It will surprise no one to learn that Shai and Stasie Bitton have plans. Already owners of Cafe Smitten and Smitten Grand Island, the couple recently opened their latest venture, The Botanist, across the street from their flagship business.

"Shai and I always have a lot of dreams and ideas," Stasie Bitton said. "We opened Grand Island right before (the) COVID (shutdown). We rode the waves of COVID and after we felt we were in a secure spot, we moved forward."

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases