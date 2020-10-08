It's teriyaki time for northeast Bakersfield with the opening of Teriyaki Madness.
This is the first location for the North American chain that specializes in made-to-order, Seattle-style teriyaki, which varies slightly from the traditional Japanese teriyaki with the addition of garlic and ginger in the sauce.
Diners choose their protein, type of rice or noodles and desired vegetables for a fully customizable bowl. Proteins include salmon, beef, spicy tofu, chicken, spicy chicken, orange chicken and chicken katsu.
Franchise owner Harpreet Singh said trying the food is what first interested him in the brand.
"I just loved the food," he said of sampling a bowl at the Valencia location while driving to L.A.
Singh, who has lived in Bakersfield since he was 10 years old, is well-acquainted with food franchises, owning two Subways in town.
After graduating from Cal State Bakersfield in 2009 with a degree in business administration, he saw scarce opportunities in his field and decided to go into business for himself. Having worked at a Subway during high school, he told the owner that if he was ever interested in selling to give him a call. The timing worked out and Singh became a franchisee.
“For the last few years, we have been growing at an incredibly rapid pace, introducing mouthwatering, bold flavors in new communities," Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith said in a news release. "We are ecstatic to be opening up our sixth shop in California and first shop in Bakersfield. Harpreet is a seasoned franchisee, and we look forward to watching and supporting him as he champions the brand’s entry into this new market."
This is the eight Teriyaki Madness in California. Founded in 2003, the brand now has nearly 150 restaurants spread across 28 states as well as locations in Canada and Mexico. It was recognized in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Food Franchises of 2019 and named one of FastCasual’s 2019 Movers and Shakers, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for three straight years.
Singh, 33, said he is excited to bring Teriyaki Madness to Bakersfield.
"In Bakersfield, I noticed that we don't have that many Asian concepts," he said. "We have Panda Express, Teriyaki Bowl. On the east side especially there's not too much availability there."
Located in the same shopping center as the newly opened and already popular Dutch Bros. Coffee, this restaurant has other food neighbors including Papa John's Pizza, Subway and Farmer Boys.
"The diverse types of food here complement one another," he said.
Singh said he also wants this Teriyaki Madness to get involved with the community. First up is a fundraiser with the East High booster club. The restaurant will donate $1 from every bowl sold that Saturday to benefit the high school.
He said, "The plan is to get very involved with the community with this brand because we're the only one in town."
Diners in other areas of town shouldn't fret: Based on the response to this restaurant, Singh is interested in bringing in more Bakersfield locations.
"This is the first one and we want to grow this to at least three locations."
Teriyaki Madness is at 1525 Columbus St. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For more information, visit teriyakimadness.com, on Twitter (@teriyakimad) or Facebook (facebook.com/tmad143).