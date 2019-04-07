Whether the federal tax overhaul worked in your favor or against it, there are some dining deals to help ease the burden on tax day.
On April 15, Kona Ice of Central Bakersfield will take part in the sixth annual National “Chill Out” Day. Espousing "no taxation without relaxation," the truck owned by Johnny Saez will park outside Brown Armstrong Public Accountants, 4200 Truxtun Ave., offering free sweet treats. Anyone who stops by between 10 a.m. and noon can enjoy a free cup of tropical shaved ice, which can be customized with the truck's Flavorwire flavor station.
The movement is part of a brand-wide effort to put a smile on people’s faces. To learn more about Kona Ice’s giveback efforts, visit kona-ice.com/giveback-programs.
On the same day, Farmer Boys will offer two breakfast burritos or two double big cheeses for $10.40 all day long. There is no limit to the number of burritos or burgers purchased for that special price and no coupon is required.
There are three Farmer Boys in Bakersfield: 5544 California Ave., 4920 Gosford Road and 2617 Haley St.
Do you know of any local tax day dining deals? Let us know at thedish@bakersfield.com for inclusion in a future column.
