THE DISH: Tasty weekend ahead for local diners

Want to try something a little different this weekend? The local dining scene delivers with the debut of a new business and a unique celebration.
It'll be "cold beer, hot food and sweet tunes" when Bakersfield Sonoran Dogs debuts this weekend at The Trap in Oildale.
The new business specializes in a hot dog style popularized by street vendors in Hermosillo, the capital of Sonora, Mexico.
A bacon-wrapped sausage is served in a bolillo-style bun and topped with pinto beans, onions, tomatoes and a variety of condiments.
Bakersfield Sonoran Dogs' menu includes the Bakersfield classic, including the addition of cilantro, cotija cheese and crema to the aforementioned toppings. The eastside dog is topped with queso Oaxaca and jalapeno cilantro lime crema, and the blaze features grilled onions, crispy jalapenos, queso fresco and chipotle habanero crema.
Hot dogs will be served starting at noon until the bar closes on Saturday and Sunday. The Trap is at 1914 N. Chester Ave.
Saturday will also feature live music by That Little Band from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday and Devyn Desiderio from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
For more on Bakersfield Sonoran Dogs, follow the business on Instagram (@bakersfieldsonorandogs).
Cowboy up!
In honor of National Cowboy Day on Saturday, Black Angus Steakhouse will celebrate with food and drink specials, live music and exclusive merchandise.
Diners can enjoy a Western rib-eye ($25.99), a 12-ounce cut topped with bourbon butter and onion strings, served with red mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus.
Enjoy a festive drink in an exclusive souvenir light-up cowboy boot mug, which can be refilled for $7. Choose from the Electric Blue Cowboy, made with Blue Curacao, vodka, tequila, rum, gin and lemon topped with Sierra Mist; or the non-alcoholic Watermelon Mojito, with watermelon and lime juices and crushed mint topped with Sierra Mist).
Guests can also sip on $5 Square Cow Cooler (made with RumHaven Coconut Rum, fresh pineapple juice, cranberry juice, and a refreshing splash of Sierra Mist), $3 Gold Strike Margarita and $2 Bullseye Brew.
Specials will be available at Black Angus Steakhouse, 3601 Rosedale Highway, all day Saturday.
Dine-in guests who come dressed in a cowboy hat, cowboy boots or other western wear can receive a $15-off card good on a future Black Angus purchase. Live music will also play from 7 to 10 p.m.