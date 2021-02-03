We’re just days away from the big game. Whether you’re a fan of the Chiefs, the Buccaneers or just a good snack spread, local businesses have you covered.
The Hen's Roost (1916 G St.): Plan ahead for your party with a stop at Saturday's farmers market. Vendors are geared up for snacks with Brother Ray's Salsa offering three salsas for $15, Howie's Micheladas with three dips for $20 or one dip and salt for $10; five hummus for $25 or eight for $40 and two sheep's cheese for $20 at French Delice. The vegan spot will sell any two sauces for $10 and two large PB Jack's original peanut butters for $20. Vida Juicery will have $5 drinks or five for $20. Other vendors at the market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be Sia's Fresh Produce (with pho and egg rolls), Ayden's Eggs, Sensational Escentuals bath products and Road Runner Professional Sharpening.
Martin's Meats and Deli (801 21st St.): The downtown shop is ready to feed your entire team with its Super Bowl 55 Specials ($85 each), which comes in two options. The barbecue option includes whole or sliced tri-tip, rack of ribs (naked or sauced), chicken, six hot links, quart of chili beans, a pound of salsa and a dozen rolls. Feed 15 people with the deep-pit beef and pulled pork deal with both meats, 2 quarts of chili beans, 2 pounds of salsa and 16 rolls.
Orders must be in by Friday by texting Martin's co-owner Audrey Chavez at 742-3611. Include your first and last name, phone number and amount of specials needed, adding any details in parentheses, and requested pickup time. Wait for a confirmation reply after which you provide your payment information. Orders can be prepaid by card or Venmo or with cash at the store. Pickup is at the deli, 801 21st St.
Eureka! (10520 Stockdale Highway): Enjoy a hassle-free “Supper” Bowl Sunday with this takeout deal ($40) from the River Walk restaurant that comes with two 32-ounce craft beer bags to go along with 2 pounds of crispy wings and two orders of signature fries. Guests can pick up to two wing flavors, choosing from firecracker aioli, orange chile glaze, Eureka! dry rub or barbecue.
Order at eurekarestaurantgroup.com.
Tablas Charcuterie: This small business is doing a Super Bowl Box ($55 or two for $100) that feeds six to eight with an assortment of pepper jack cheese, goat cheese, Dubliner cheese, sliced salami, pepperoni, six grilled Hawaiian chicken skewers, six salami- and prosciutto-wrapped cheese sticks, six cream cheese- and bacon-stuffed sweet peppers, pickled relish, fresh and dried fruits, crackers, mixed nuts, olives and honey jar.
Preorder before Friday to secure your box with the form at facebook.com/tablasbakersfield. Delivery is available in Bakersfield for $10.
Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): The restaurant has a number of one-day takeout deals that it's promoting for game day.
The steakhouse cheeseburger meal pack ($59.99) serves up to four people with certified Angus beef ground chuck patties, stacked with Applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and house-made pickles, with onion rings on top. This meal pack also includes french fries, garden salad and eight chocolate chip cookies. If you aren't as hungry, the cheeseburger sliders pack ($29.99) is all beef with a dozen Angus beef sliders with red onion, cheddar, bacon and pickles on the side.
Black Angus' happy hour to-go pack ($29.99) can also feed four with four full-size steakhouse starters — loaded potato skins, three cheese garlic bread, crispy fried garlic-pepper zucchini and steak quesadilla — with the choice of a bottle of house wine, a four-pack of beer or soft drinks. For $5 more, you can add on a batch gold strike margarita or strawberry lemon drop.
The game time feast serves 10 to 12 with portions of favorites like barbecue baby back ribs ($99.99 for four racks), crispy shrimp ($39.99 for 24 pieces), chipotle-Buffalo or original chicken tenders ($31.99), baked spinach and artichoke dip ($29.99), quart of steakhouse chili with cheddar cheese, sour cream and green onion ($19.99).
You can also order whole desserts to go ($49.95-$99.95) with options including lemon poppyseed cake, sky-high mud pie and chocolate flourless torte.
Preorder available until 6 p.m. Saturday at blackangus.com.
Applebee's Grill + Bar (9000 Ming Ave., Suite M): Add 40 free boneless wings to your delivery order on Sunday. To redeem, add the wings (with flavors and dipping sauces) to your order, which must include a minimum purchase of $40 (excluding tax, gratuity and other fees), and use code BIGGAME at checkout. Delivery is also free on Sunday. Order at applebees.com.
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse (10750 Stockdale Highway): Pick up a brewhouse homegating pack ($64.95) with choice of a large deep-dish pizza, family-sized chips and dip, two shareable appetizers (boneless or bone-in wings, chicken tenders, original or barbecue tri-tip sliders or baby back pork ribs) and either a 64-ounce growler of BJ's signature beer or nonalcoholic beverages.
Order at bjsrestaurants.com.
Brooklyn's BBQ (3015 Calloway Drive): Pick up the Super Bowl Special ($49.99) that feeds four to six people with a rack of ribs, a whole chicken, half-pound of pulled pork and three 16-ounce sides of mac n cheese, baked beans and coleslaw. Order by calling 829-7427.
Casa Munoz (1736 Union Ave.): The Mexican restaurant is doing a number of specials including a party platter ($55.95) with flautas, mini tacos, nachos and quesadillas for 12; nacho platter ($35) with chorizo, chile verde and carne asada nachos for five; and an assorted flautas platter ($40), which also comes with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, chips and salsa for six. Call 861-1625 or 861-1626 to order.
Petroleum Club of Bakersfield (6218 Sundale Ave.): Watch the Super Bowl at the club with an all-you-can-eat spread with gourmet tacos and hot dogs with condiments, french fries made to order, Buffalo wings, chili con carne, a nacho bar with nuclear cheese sauce, pickled jalapenos, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Soft drinks are complimentary and there will also be bar specials on buckets of beer and bloody marys with assorted toppings.
Doors open at 2:30 p.m. with game kick-off at 3:30.
Cost is $42, $36 for club members and guests as well as reciprocal club members and guests. A portion of proceeds will go to benefit Rotary Club of Bakersfield Downtown Waterman Foundation.
Reserve your spot at thepetroleumclub.com/super-bowl.
Krush Restaurant and Wine Bar (3900 Coffee Road, Suite 16): The northwest restaurant is offering a five-course beer pairing dinner on Sunday. The menu, featuring some Kansas City and Tampa Bay favorites in honor of the competing teams, includes ceviche, chili beans, toasted ravioli, brisket burnt ends served with mac and cheese and Key lime pie. Food will be paired with Central Coast Brewery beers including IPA, craft and stout. Cost is $55 per person with reservations requested by calling 829-7090.
Those who don't plan ahead can still snag $1 domestic beers, discounts on Central Coast Brewery beers and a happy hour game menu.