THE DISH: Tasty deals for teachers, health care workers

This week offers us a chance to honor some of those who give back to their community with Teacher Appreciation Week and National Nurses Day (on Friday). Here are a few deals to treat those individuals.
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers (2649 Calloway Drive) is offering a free mini, single-topping sundae for teachers and school faculty now through Friday.
There is a limit of one mini sundae per teacher or faculty member, who must present a valid school ID to redeem. No purchase is necessary.
Nurses and teachers dining at Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (9000 Ming Ave., Suite M) can enjoy a free appetizer with the purchase of an adult entree now through May 15.
The offer is good for any appetizer (up to $10) on dine-in or takeout orders made directly through the restaurant (no online ordering or third-party delivery).
Teachers and nurses need to show their valid work badge to redeem the deal.
Buffalo Wild Wings (3316 Coffee Road and 5677 Gosford Road) is offering teachers and school staff 20% off orders for Teacher Appreciation Week, which ends Friday.
Teachers must show a valid ID, and the deal is limited to one offer redemption per order, per visit.
Chipotle Mexican Grill is encouraging the public to nominate their favorite health care professionals for a chance to receive free Chipotle for a year in celebration of National Nurses Day.
Now through Friday, fans can tag a health care hero who has made a positive impact on their life or their community and leave a comment about their incredible efforts in Chipotle's themed posts on its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels:
Starting Monday, Chipotle will randomly select 2,000 medical professionals tagged in fans’ comments to receive free Chipotle for a year. Chosen health care heroes will be notified through direct messages.
This promotion, which is equivalent to more than $1 million total in free food, marks the most "free Chipotle for a year"awards given out at one time in the brand’s history.
"The morale of our health care heroes becomes more and more important each year," Chipotle Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said in a news release. "With the help of our fans, we're starting a movement for genuine recognition of our medical professionals that will fuel many of them with real food for a full year."
Customers who want to further help health care workers can take part in Chipotle's real change platform, which this month benefits the American Nurses Foundation.
Now through May 31, guests on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com can round-up their change to the next highest dollar amount on the app or website to help provide support for nurses across the country.