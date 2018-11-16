Not everyone is headed for a turkey meal with the fam or a Friendsgiving feast with pals. Or maybe you and your loved ones want someone else to do the cooking (and cleanup). Rest assured, there are a number of places that will be open for Thanksgiving.
Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): From 11 a.m. until close, order the roasted turkey dinner ($19.99, $9.99 for children) that includes the bird along with mashed potatoes and gravy, sage dressing, sweet potatoes, creamed broccoli, fresh cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie with whipped cream.
The Broken Yolk Cafe: Both the east (7919 E Brundage Lane) and west (3300 Buena Vista Road) locations will be open 6 a.m. to noon offering the usual fare plus some Thanksgiving specials. On the menu Nov. 22 (and 23) are a traditional turkey dinner ($11.95), with cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce and a fresh biscuit; Thanksgiving Benedict ($10.95), poached eggs and sliced turkey atop cornbread stuffing and served with sage hollandaise and choice of fresh fruit or breakfast potatoes; and the gobbler Cristo (10.95), turkey breast, Swiss cheese and cranberry sauce sandwiched between two slices of French toast dusted with powdered sugar.
Crest Bar & Grill (5025 Wible Road): Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the restaurant will offer three special entrees: rosemary roast turkey with roasted garlic and shallot gravy ($22.95), honey spiral ham with hot buttered rum glaze ($22.95) or the combo meal ($24.95) with both turkey and ham. All come with choice of soup or salad, cranberry and sage stuffing, horseradish mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, candied sweet potatoes, cranberry relish and pumpkin pie.
Denny's (multiple locations): Serving up its regular menu and its Festive Flavors including a turkey and dressing dinner and holiday turkey melt, consisting of turkey topped with savory stuffing, melted Swiss cheese and cranberry honey mustard sauce on grilled potato bread, served with turkey gravy for dipping.
Golden Corral (5001 Ming Ave.): For the holiday, the buffet will include slow-roasted beef, carved turkey and ham, homestyle cornbread stuffing, sweet potato casserole and coconut cake. Cost is $16.49 adults, $15.49 seniors, $8.49 children 9-12 and $6.49 children 4-8.
IHOP (3252 Riverside Dr., 9220 Rosedale Highway and 29541 Stockdale Highway): The pancake chain will serve its usual menu along with its green "Grinch"-themed specials from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Marie Callender's (3801 California Ave, 2631 Oswell St.): Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the restaurants are selling turkey feasts to go as well as a dine-in option ($22.99, $8.99 for children) including cornbread and cup of soup or house salad to start along with choice of roasted turkey or oven-baked ham with sides of seasonal vegetables, fire-roasted yams (with cranberry streusel topping) and fresh mashed potatoes. Dessert is a choice of pumpkin or apple pie.
The Mark Restaurant (1623 19th St.): Under new ownership, the downtown spot will host its first Thanksgiving buffet ($34.99, $14.99 for children 3 to 12 and free for children 2 and younger. The meal includes a carving station with herb-roasted turkey, prime rib and agave glazed ham; and sides including lobster ravioli, house salad with Champagne vinaigrette, haricot vert with bacon lardons, a medley of roasted seasoned cauliflower, broccoli and French-trimmed carrots, roasted butternut squash soup and more. Desserts abound with pumpkin pie and bundt cakes, pecan pie and New York cheesecake among the offerings. Seatings are at 4 and 6 p.m. and reservations at 322-7665 are recommended.
Padre Hotel (1702 18th St.): The hotel is serving a buffet ($39 for adults, $15 for children 12 and under) with all the trimmings or a dinner special ($28) of sliced turkey breast, turkey leg roulade, Padre Hotel stuffing, whipped yukon gold potatoes, green bean almondine, roasted turkey gravy and orange cranberry sauce. The buffet will be served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Belvedere Room and Brimstone.
Sizzler (900 Real Road and 2650 Mount Vernon Ave.): From 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., there will be a Thanksgiving option (in addition to the regular menu) consisting of roasted turkey with stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes with maple topping, cranberry sauce and a slice of pumpkin pie for $13.99.
Bet on holiday fun: If you've got gambling in mind, you can take a trip north or south to nearby casinos for food and fun. San Manuel Casino (777 San Manuel Blvd, Highland) will serve the traditional Thanksgiving fare, along with all-you-can-eat lobster at its Serrano Buffet. There will be a fine dining option from 5 to 10 p.m. at The Pines Steakhouse, which will serve a set holiday meal ($35) starting with a sweet potato cappuccino, an entree of smoked turkey breast and turkey leg confit and finishing with pumpkin bread pudding.
Eagle Mountain Casino (681 S. Reservation Road, Porterville) will offer a themed buffet ($9.99) at its Forest Buffet consisting of mashed potatoes, rice pilaf, green bean casserole, glazed yams with pecans, stuffing, honey baked ham, country beef stew and an oven-roasted turkey breast on the carving station. The casino's award-winning River Steakhouse will serve chicken Marsala ($10.99) served over a bed of pasta and smothered with a white wine and mushroom sauce Wednesday though Sunday in addition to its usual menu.
Know of any other spots open for Thanksgiving meal? Let us know at thedish@bakersfield.com.
