Although every day is a good one to celebrate those who did (or continue to) serve our country, Monday is a special day. Along with a parade and celebrations, many restaurants are recognizing Veterans Day by offering a free meal, food items or discount. So treat your favorite service member with a trip to one of these spots — and don't forget to tip
This list includes some offers compiled by The Military Wallet — a personal finance website for military, veterans and their families — as well as some local specials.
Unless noted, these deals are for dine-in meals for veterans and active-duty service members with military ID or proof of service on Monday. Always call ahead to confirm participation at specific locations.
Applebee’s (9000 Ming Ave., Suite M): Free meal from choice of eight entrees — bacon cheeseburger, 6-ounce USDA Select top sirloin, chicken tenders platter, double crunch shrimp, fiesta lime chicken, three-cheese chicken penne or Oriental chicken or grilled chicken salad.
Bakersfield Pizza Co. & Bar (4105 Ming Ave.): Free large pizza slice with purchase of a beverage.
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse (10750 Stockdale Highway): Free entree (up to $12.95 value) plus a free Dr. Pepper beverage. Offer not valid toward daily brewhouse specials half off pizza.
Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): All day, enjoy an all American steak plate ($9.99), which includes an 8-ounce top sirloin, mashed potatoes, broccoli with garlic butter (other sides may be substituted) and nonalcoholic beverage.
Broken Yolk Cafe (3300 Buena Vista, Suite G; 7919 East Brundage Lane): Free stack of buttermilk pancakes.
Buffalo Wild Wings (3316 Coffee Road, 5677 Gosford Road): Free small or 10-piece boneless wings (depending on location) and a side of fries.
By The Way Cafe (5700 Gasoline Alley Drive): Free cup of coffee and a danish
California Pizza Kitchen (10150 Stockdale Highway): Choose a free pizza, full-size salad or pasta from the special menu. Options include Hawaiian, pepperoni, cheese and original barbecue chicken pizzas; Thai crunch, classic Caesar and Italian chopped salads; garlic cream fettuccine with chicken, kung pao spaghetti with chicken, bolognese spaghetti; and more.
Camino Real Kitchen & Tequila (4501 Stine Road #304): Free burrito with purchase of a beverage.
Chili’s Griil and Bar (8950 Rosedale Highway): Free entree from a special menu (chicken crispers, margarita grilled chicken, salad and bowl of chili or soup, chicken bacon ranch quesadillas, just bacon burger, oldtimer with cheese or Cajun chicken pasta).
Chipotle (multiple locations): Buy one, get one free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos. Offer only valid on in-restaurant orders.
Denny’s (multiple locations): From 5 a.m. to noon, enjoy a free build your own grand slam.
Dunkin’ (1800 23rd St., Suite D; 1211 Allen Road #300): Free doughnut.
Famous Dave’s (7777 Rosedale Highway): On Sunday and Monday, a free two-meat combo with choice of side and cornbread muffin.
Farmer Boys (multiple locations): Free big cheese cheeseburger.
Golden Corral (5001 Ming Ave.): From 5 to 9 p.m., the restaurant will host its 19th annual Golden Corral Military Appreciation dinner with a free meal for veterans and active military. For more information, visit goldencorral.com/military.
The Guild House (1905 18th St.): From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., veterans can receive lunch (choice of fiesta tortellini entree salad or three courses — Caribbean corn chowder, Jamaican chicken and apple cake with rum sauce) for $16. Local representatives from Silver Paw Ranch will be on hand to discuss their mission of pairing wounded veterans with service dogs. Call 325-5478 for reservations.
Hooters (4208 Rosedale Highway): Choice of free 10-piece traditional, smoked or boneless wings, Hooters burger, Buffalo chicken salad or sandwich with beverage purchase.
Little Caesars Pizza (multiple locations): Free $5 Hot-N-Ready lunch combo (four slices of Deep! Deep! Dish pizza and 20-ounce beverage) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Logan’s Roadhouse (3310 California Ave.): From 3 to 6 p.m., free entree with sides.
Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que (2701 Ming Ave. #260): Free dessert. For the month of November, active-duty personnel and veterans also get 20 percent off their bill (for up to four guests). Offer excludes Thanksgiving Day and all Thanksgiving menu items and cannot be redemmed for alcohol or catering.
Menchie’s (4560-B Coffee Road): Free 6-ounce frozen yogurt on Sunday.
New Vintage Grill (9901 Hageman Road): A free order of biscuits and gravy for veterans, active military, firefighters and law enforcement.
Olive Garden (1701 New Stine Road): On Sunday, choose a free entree served with unlimited soup or house salad and garlic breadsticks. Entree options are cheese ravioli, spaghetti with meat sauce, lasagna classico, chicken Parmigiana and chicken piccata.
PorkChop & Bubba's BBQ (1230 H St.): Free pulled pork or pit beef sandwich.
Red Lobster (8180 Rosedale Highway): Enjoy a free appetizer or dessert. Guests can choose from starters such as sweet chili shrimp, mozzarella cheesesticks, Parrot Isle jumbo coconut shrimp, seafood-stuffed mushrooms, lobster and langostino pizza and signature shrimp cocktail; and desserts including vanilla bean cheesecake, Key lime pie, warm apple crostada, chocolate wave and brownie overboard.
Red Robin (2701 Ming Ave. #G15): Free Red’s tavern double and bottomless steak fries.
Romano’s Macaroni Grill (8850 Rosedale Highway): Free Mom’s ricotta meatballs and spaghetti.
Texas Roadhouse (3203 Ming Ave.): Choose of one of 10 lunch entrees from a special menu, including a 6-ounce sirloin and two scratch-made sides, along with a Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tiki-Ko (919 K St.): The K Street bar is serving up the special Army/Navy ($10), a classic from 1948 playing up the great football rivalry, featuring gin, fresh lemon juice and orgeat. For each special sale through Sunday, the bar will donate $3 to the Fisher House Foundation, which provides housing to military and veterans' families at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment at a military or VA medical center.
Vida Vegan (4530 Stine Road): Free order of spring rolls
Wienerschnitzel (multiple locations): A complimentary chili dog, small fries and 20-ounce drink.
