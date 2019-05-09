McDonald's is about as American as you can get but we know the chain has a global reach — and specialities. Most of the time, American diners have to content themselves reading about the dishes only offered at international locations but that's about to change this summer.
Starting June 5, McDonald's will offer a selection of "worldwide favorites" for a limited time. Consisting of some of its most popular dishes from around the globe, the lineup offers:
The stroopwafel McFlurry (The Netherlands) mixes vanilla soft serve with a caramel swirl and authentic chopped Dutch Daelmans stroopwafel caramel waffle cookie pieces.
Grand McExtreme bacon burger (Spain) is a quarter-pound burger topped with applewood smoked bacon, smoky McBacon sauce, Gouda cheese and slivered onions served on a toasted sesame seed bun.
Tomato mozzarella chicken sandwich (Canada) offers a choice of grilled or crispy all white meat chicken topped with tomato and herb sauce, mozzarella cheese, slivered onions, fresh lettuce and sliced Roma tomatoes on a toasted artisan roll.
Cheesy bacon fries (Australia), which appeared on the U.S. menu earlier this year in a bacon promotion, return, topping the fries with real cheddar cheese sauce and chopped applewood smoked bacon.
“We know our customers who travel abroad enjoy sampling our international menu items," Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s vice president of menu innovation, said in a news release. "Because we are always innovating our menu, we are thrilled to leverage our global scale and offer popular flavors from around the world to our U.S. customers. We are committed to creating everyday feel-good moments for customers no matter what McDonald’s restaurant they walk into anywhere in the world.”
The chain hinted there is more to come in this international celebration later this summer. For those who can't wait, book a trip — no passport required — to Chicago, home of McDonald’s global headquarters restaurant in Chi town's West Loop neighborhood that is known for offering international delights.
