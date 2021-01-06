It's a tough time for all small businesses but one local Mexican chain continues to grow. Tacos La Villa Mexican Grill recently opened its ninth location in northwest Bakersfield.
The restaurant at 7530 Rosedale Highway, a half-mile east of Coffee Road, is Tacos La Villa's first in the area. Customers can use the drive-thru or order takeout. Delivery is also available through third-party services Grubhub, DoorDash, Uber Eats and Postmates.
This is the second Tacos La Villa to open in recent months. Another at 1400 Wible Road near Valley Plaza Mall opened in October for drive-thru business.
Breakfast burritos are popular at Tacos La Villa as well as lunch specials. Along with standard Mexican fare of tacos, tortas, burritos, asada fries and quesadillas, the chain has an all-new Flamin Hot Cheetos menu featuring the spicy snack crisps on tacos, in a burrito or quesadillas and atop asada fries. It is also known for house-made aguas frescas including horchata, jamaica, lemonade, tamarind and pineapple.
Specials include 99-cent tacos during happy hour from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 99-cent Taco Tuesday and $5 torta Thursdays.
Regular customers can also join the new Loyalty Cravings Rewards Program to eventually redeem points for any item from the menu.
Danny Nunez, president and chief executive officer of Tacos La Villa Mexican Grill, said in a news release, "I want to thank our customers and staff for making this possible, we wouldn’t be here without the continued support from our customers and our great team that we have, working day in and day out in customer service, in the kitchen and our corporate team that hasn’t stopped since we’ve opened. We are truly thankful and blessed to have such a supporting community to our business.
"We are happy to continue serving great food and satisfying customers' cravings no matter which side of town you might be on! We hope that those that haven’t given us a shot yet, give us a shot and get an experience of our authentic Mexican food."
The Rosedale location is currently open from 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily. For more on the chain, visit tacoslavillamexicangrill.com.