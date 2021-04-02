THE DISH: Sweet treats for spring, new restaurants on their way

One of the perks of spring is the return of strawberries and cream at Sequoia Sandwich Co. The seasonal treat ($4.95) is available from April through September consisting of a bowl of fresh berries with a generous dollop of cream that is more like frosting.
If you'd like a healthier fruit option, you can order a side of fresh fruit ($3.25-$5.50) with strawberries, grapes, honeydew melon and cantaloupe.
Speaking of limited-time treats, don't wait to try snagging one of the last pints of Pretty in Pink pale ale at Dionysus Brewing Co. Brewed last month as a collaboration with the Pink Boots Society, which offers education and networking to women in the beer industry via scholarships, educational opportunities and community support.
The Pink Boots blend of hops used in the Dionysus brew is full of tropical and citrus notes. The addition of hibiscus gives the pale ale a pinkish hue and hint of floral aromatics.
Dionysus still has some of the beer on tap and for every pint sold $1 will be donated to the Pink Boots Society.
New and coming soon
Joining local restaurants reopening for indoor dining are some new spots around town, either open now or coming soon.
Those looking for another brunch spot should check out Toasted. A "sister location" to Bootleggers Craft Pub & Eatery, the restaurant serving breakfast and lunch opened up in the spot last home to Chef Lino's Grill. (Diners looking for Lino Gonzalez's cooking can head over to the Pour House Bar & Grill on Fruitvale.)
Open daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Toasted has its menu split into "a little somethin' somthin'" and "hot off the griddle." Options in the former include Elvis toast ($10.99) topped with peanut butter, fresh bananas, granola and honey drizzle, with two eggs any style on the side; smoked salmon toast ($12.99); and Greek toast ($11.99) with red pepper hummus, two over-medium eggs, sliced avocado, chopped olives, tomato, feta cheese and balsamic drizzle, with fruit or Greek salad on the side.
Griddle items include hot daing! ($13.99), which is a little bit of everything with a giant pancake, crisp Belgium waffle, French toast stacked together and topped with two eggs, sausage and fried chicken. There are also breakfast veggie tacos ($12.99) with mushrooms, potatoes, pico de gallo and spinach sauteed in a mild guajillo salsa topped with avocado and queso fresco.
Anyone looking for a bubbly brunch can choose from the craft cocktail list including a mimosa flight ($8), frosé ($8) and a clawtail ($8) with vodka, peach schnapps, sweet and sour and blue curacao, topped with a can of black cherry or mango White Claw hard seltzer.
Open daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Toasted is located at 6603 Panama Lane #103.
Anyone who's been to the Dutch Bros. in northeast Bakersfield is no stranger to waiting in a line. There may be some relief in sight with the news that the coffee chain will be opening two other locations around town. The first is going up at 3302 California Ave. in the former Burger King. That location may offer some caffeinated respite for parents taking kids to or from the nearby Camelot Park.
Another Dutch Bros is going up in Rosedale at Calloway Drive and Seabeck Avenue, across from Firehouse.
And finally, in the home of the former Cowboy Chicken in the Stockdale Village Shopping Center, a new charbroiled chicken spot is going in. A sign is up for El Pollo Riko, which advertises pollos asados al carbon (aka charbroiled chicken). Although a search yields other restaurants around the country with the same name, the restaurant does not seem to be affiliated with a chain. It will open at 5620 California Ave. # A.
Popping bottles this spring
BevMo! is back with its Five-Cent Mix and Match Event, which runs through April 26.
More than 500 wines and 130 spirits are part of the twice-annual promotion allowing shoppers to purchase one bottle at full price with another of equal or lesser value for a nickel.
The spring sale includes 49 new wines and 35 new spirits including Absolut Watermelon and Bombay Bramble Gin. Other popular brands include Aviation Gin, Espolon Blanco, Sazerac Rye Whiskey, Coppola Director’s Cut chardonnay and La Marca prosecco.
“For 14 years we’ve been holding this biannual event, and each edition remains fresh and exciting as we move in so many popular items and introduce with fresh and exciting newcomers,” Matt Champion, BevMo! senior vice president and chief marketing officer, said in a news release. “Given what we all endured over the past 12 months, it’s encouraging to be able to get back to tradition and welcome people to our stores once again.”
Shoppers can also enjoy a case discount of 10 percent on purchases of 12 or more bottles of wine.
Bill Hayes, BevMo!’s chief wine buyer, recommends three Spanish newcomers to this year’s roster: 2017 Breca Garnacha (91 points from Wine Spectator), 2017 Triton Tinta de Toro (91 points), and a new vintage Vatan Tinta de Toro.
Anyone who wants to shop from home can select direct delivery of an order via bevmo.com.