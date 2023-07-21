Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, which feel like perfect timing when these 100-plus-degree days send us rushing for ways to keep our cool.
In what is billed as a legen-dairy sweepstakes, ice cream lovers have a chance to win a year's supply of Thrifty ice cream.
For more than 80 years, Thrifty has been making its delicious ice cream in California. Although the stores of the same name are gone, the brand lives on at Rite Aid, which sells the icy treat.
Now through July 31, fans can visit riteaid.com/thrifty-sweeps to enter. You must have (or sign up for) a free Rite Aid Rewards account to qualify.
Sanpellegrino is also hosting a sweepstakes although its prize makes something a bit less decadent but equally refreshing.
The Sanpellegrino Sparkling Granita Kit includes everything you need to make the Italian shaved ice dessert including three flavors of Sanpellegrino Italian Sparkling Drinks (Aranciata Rossa, Aranciata and Limonata), two serving glasses, a citrus reamer, a recipe card and a gift card to purchase additional ingredients.
Visit SanpellegrinoGranita.com to enter for your chance to win a kit.
The contest runs through Friday with winners being notified July 26.
Even if you don't win, you can make your own granita at home by combining 1 cup of Sanpellegrino, 1/2 cup of sugar, 2 pounds of fresh raspberries and 1 ounce of lemon juice. (Other fruits that can be substituted include strawberries, pineapple, watermelon, mango, blueberries or blackberries.)
Combine all ingredients into a blender until smooth, add to a 9-by-13-inch pan and freeze for one hour, then fluff with a fork.
Place back in the freezer and repeat this process every 30 minutes, three to four more times or until the mixture is frozen and resembles "broken granite," which is how "granita" got its name.
Those looking to try something different can head over to Double O Creamery, which serves a variety of vegan ice cream flavors out of Vida Eatery (4530 Stine Road).
The business, owned by restaurateur Alejandro Ocampo, was among those featured recently in a New York Times article on vegan ice cream shops.
Check out its latest flavor: fried plantain ice cream made with its vanilla bean ice cream base that's combined with fried plantains, sweetened with piloncillo (unrefined cane sugar) and cinnamon.
Some other ice cream spots are offering specials for the big day. Here are a few, courtesy of Offers.com.
Baskin-Robbins: Download the chain's app to receive a free regular scoop of ice cream. For the month of July, Baskin-Robbins is featuring its brand-new sundae funday ice cream flavor, a combination of vanilla and chocolate ice creams, mixed with fudge swirls, crunchy chocolate-dipped waffle cone pieces and rainbow sprinkles.
Cold Stone Creamery: Those who sign up for the Cold Stone Creamery Rewards Club will have a buy one creation, get one free offer loaded to their account as well as 25 points.
DoorDash: Now through Wednesday, customers can get $5 off when you buy two or more qualifying ice cream items (note that exclusions apply). On the DoorDash app, select DashMart or a local convenience store and add your favorite ice cream item to your cart.
Wendy’s: Speaking of food delivery services, Wendy's has partnered with Grubhub for a special offer. Today you can snag a free small Frosty treat with the purchase of a small fry when you order through Grubhub or Seamless.
And later this month, Handel's Homemade Ice Cream is set to open at The Shops at River Walk.
The Ohio-based chain, which has more than 30 stores in California, is known for making its ice cream fresh daily. Flavors include classic options as well as unique offerings such as buckeye (peanut butter ice cream with fudge ripple and buckeye candy pieces), graham central station (graham ice cream with graham cracker ripple and chocolate-covered crunchies) and salty caramel truffle (salty caramel ice cream with chocolate truffles filled with salted caramel).
Handel's will be located at 10530 Stockdale Highway next to Crumbl Cookies.
Wine pairing
Oenophiles can take advantage of Hungry Hunter Steakhouse's latest food and wine pairing event.
On Wednesday, the steakhouse joins forces with Cline Family Cellars for an evening of "beautiful wines paired with delicious food to complement each one."
The menu includes spicy sambal shrimp stir-fry, curried chicken lettuce wraps, prosciutto-wrapped cod with red onion and red wine jam, tenderloin with chateaubriand sauce, and chocolate caramel torte.
The pairing will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hungry Hunter, 3580 Rosedale Highway.
Cost is $70 (all inclusive). Call 661-328-0580 for reservations.
Fred Cline started Cline Family Cellars in 1982 in Oakley, using original plantings of mourvèdre, zinfandel and carignane, some of which dated back to the 1880s.
In 1989, he and his wife, Nancy, moved the winery to their recently purchased 350-acre horse farm in the Los Carneros region of Sonoma County.
Visit clinecellars.com for more on the winery.