Snack on a sub for a good cause this Monday. Jersey Mike's Subs on Stockdale Highway has teamed with the Armed Forces Support Foundation for a fundraiser.
From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, 20 percent of all sales will be donated to help veterans of all eras. Jersey Mike's Subs is at 5120 Stockdale Highway, Suite B. For takeout orders, call 487-0350.
Established by Ben and Jenny Patten, the Armed Forces Support Foundation provides veterans with mobility and independence-enhancing modifications, including home repairs and modifications such as wheelchair ramps, as well as supplying work boots and clothes or suits for job interviews. The local group also awards grants that alleviate financial hardships for veterans and their families.
The organization was nominated for a Beautiful Bakersfield Award in 2017 and hosted a 20th anniversary screening of “Saving Private Ryan” in February at the Fox Theater.
For more information on the group, visit armedforcessupportfoundation.org.
