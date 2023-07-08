This summer, restaurants are hot to trot to offer fresh items and deals to lure in customers. Here's the latest on what's new on the scene.
California Pizza Kitchen wants to keep your children fed this month, launching its brand-new "Kids Eat Free" program.
Customers can enjoy a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entree, all day Monday through Thursday. Available through July 31, the offer is good for dine-in, takeout or online orders at CPK.com.
Visit cpk.com/kidseatfree for more information on this special, including terms, conditions, pricing and exclusions.
CPK Marketing Manager Dana Ball said in a news release, "We know our CPK moms and dads are always looking for an easy family meal solution during their jam-packed summer days. We hope this promotion helps make their dining decision a little easier because there is nothing better than a classic California-style pizza during summer. We look forward to seeing our CPK guests and their families, wherever they choose to join us!"
Mountain Mike's Pizza is celebrating the summer with a new pizza.
The new limited-time "BBQ at the Ranch" pizza uses sweet and savory barbecue sauce as a base then tops the pie with grilled chicken, crispy bacon, diced onion, and diced tomatoes. A drizzle of creamy ranch dressing and fresh green onions completes the dish.
"With BBQ season in full swing, Mountain Mike's fans can add something special to their summer cookouts, family gatherings, pool parties and picnics with our new BBQ at the Ranch Pizza featuring a flavor combination that's sure to make your boots tap," Carol DeNembo, vice president of marketing for Mountain Mike's Pizza, said in a news release. "Summer wouldn't be complete without the classic flavors of BBQ, so we wrangled up something bold and delicious by combining quintessential flavors of the season into the perfect bite."
The pizza will be available through Aug. 31.
Speaking of pizza chains, Little Caesars is teaming up with Pepsi for an exclusive treat.
Long known for its limited-edition flavors — including Pepsi Peeps, Pepsi Apple Pie, Pepsi Berry, Pepsi Lime and Pepsi Mango — the soda maker has brought back the perfect choice for Hawaiian pizza fans: Pepsi Pineapple. (The flavor originally debuted in 2020.)
Starting July 17, Little Caesars customers will be able to order the pineapple pair-up combo, which includes a 16-ounce Pepsi Pineapple and a large two-topping thin-crust pizza, online for $9.99.
"Together with Pepsi, we're satisfying all pineapple lovers, regardless of how they feel about it as a pizza topping," said Greg Hamilton, chief marketing officer of Little Caesars, in a news release. "The pineapple pair-up combo gives our customers an exclusive opportunity to enjoy the tropical taste on their thin crust pizza, in their Pepsi or both."
Crabfest is still going on at Red Lobster but shrimp fans also have something to celebrate. The seafood chain has given its Ultimate Endless Shrimp promotion a permanent place on the menu.
For $20, diners can mix and match their favorite shrimp with options including garlic shrimp scampi, oven-broiled in a garlic butter sauce; coconut shrimp, tossed in flaky coconut, fried golden brown and served with its signature piña colada sauce; shrimp linguini Alfredo; Walt's favorite shrimp, hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce; and garlic grilled shrimp skewer, with a butter garlic glaze and served over rice.
Each meal is accompanied by a choice of side and the ubiquitous Cheddar Bay Biscuits.
"Ultimate Endless Shrimp has been an iconic promotion and a guest-favorite tradition at Red Lobster for more than 18 years," Patty Trevino, chief marketing officer at Red Lobster, said in a news release. "Knowing how much our guests love and look forward to the return of Ultimate Endless Shrimp each year, we decided it's time to make this guest favorite available all day, every day. And this is just the beginning — we'll be 'dropping' more Ultimate Endless Shrimp excitement later this year."
To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location, Visit Red Lobster's website (redlobster.com) for more information.
Ultimate Endless Shrimp is available for dine-in only.
Dickey's Barbecue Pit is also heating things up with its new kickin' comeback pulled pork sandwich.
Launching Monday, the latest “’cue creation” is packed with Dickey's famous slow-smoked pulled pork, then topped with creamy coleslaw that is mixed with the chain's kickin' comeback sauce, all on top of a warm brioche bun.
"At Dickey's Barbecue Pit we love offering our guests new and innovative ways to enjoy our tried-and-true barbecue," Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Pit, said in a news release. "Our Kickin' Comeback Pulled Pork Sandwich is a limited time option for guests that love traditional sandwiches but are also looking to spice up the classic barbecue meal."
Dickey's is also still serving its popular limited-time mac and cheese kielbasa sausage.
Coming to grocery shelves near you
Good news for Pop-Tarts aficionados: The elusive Strawberry Milkshake Pop-Tart will return to shelves this fall.
The popular and highly requested flavor has been on and off shelves throughout the 2000s. Over the last few months, fans have taken to social media to request that Kellogg's revive the sweet treat again.
In September, the Pop-Tarts will return to Walmart, but one lucky fan got a sneak peek last month.
Rapper Lil Uzi Vert received the very first returning boxes of the pink toaster pastry at their "Pink Prom," a release party for the musician's "Pink Tape" album in New York City.
On the eve of launching its spiciest mac and cheese yet, Stouffer's is offering fans a chance for a hot sneak peek.
Stouffer's Ultimate Spicy Nacho Mac, made with a creamy nacho cheese sauce and a fiery blend of jalapeno puree, chili and cayenne peppers, will hit select Walmarts starting in September (retailing for $3.99) before expanding to other retailers next year.
Those who want to be the first to try the side dish can enter the sweepstakes on the brand's Instagram page (@stouffers). Follow the account then like its post on National Mac and Cheese Day and tag a friend who also loves the mac to enter. The contest runs from Monday through Friday.