What's new and tasty on the restaurant scene? Let's dig in.
Subway Restaurants may be known for the slogan "Eat Fresh," but it's ready to throw down with some calories when challenged. Its latest new item breaks the rules to jazz up two of its classic subs with lots of cheese.
Available now, the ultimate cheesy garlic bread features a garlic butter spread made with real butter and roasted garlic, melted parmesan and shredded mozzarella cheese. Your choice of bread is prepped with the cheeses and meats of your choice and then toasted. Afterwards you can add vegetables and other toppings. The chain suggests you try it on the meatball marinara or spicy Italian sandwiches.
This bread caps a year of innovation for Subway, which rolled out a signature wraps menu and chipotle cheesesteak on sunflower crunch bread, which was available for a limited time, earlier this year along with a partnership with Tastemade.
Enjoy the cheesy bread now through Feb. 27.
Catch this!
Already known for helping hungry vegans satisfy their Mexican food cravings, Guapos Tacos has rolled out a new option: plant-based shrimp.
Still technically food from the sea — made from algae and other plants — it's a fresh option for those who have gone meatless.
Guapos, which also features a fully omnivorous menu, is at 2517 White Lane #C.
Jolly good time for $1
Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar is serving two options for its dollar drink for December. Its Dollar Jolly is a vodka-based cocktail that tastes like a Jolly Rancher, either cherry or green apple, thanks to mix flavored like the hard candies.
The chain, like other restaurants, is also promoting its gift cards as holiday gifts. With the purchase of a $50 Applebee's gift card, customers will receive a $10 bonus card to gift or keep. Buy in store or at applebees.com/gift-card.
Calling all chocolate lovers
Olive Garden is ready for National Brownie Day on Saturday with its new chocolate brownie lasagna.
The latest culinary innovation features eight decadent layers of rich brownie and sweet vanilla cream cheese frosting, topped with chocolate shavings and a decadent chocolate drizzle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.