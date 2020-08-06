In a spin on two great tastes that taste great together, there's a local partnership between Tiki-Ko and The Empty Space.
Closed since March, the downtown bar has stayed busy selling mixers, bottles of alcohol, apparel and glassware through its website. Most of the drinks have been bar favorites with a few cocktails getting their first run.
This week, there's a trio of drink packages created to support The Empty Space. Twenty percent of proceeds from the sales of the themed beverages will go to the Oak Street theater.
The Empty Space's stage has been dark since the shutdown. It has offered staged readings and virtual show reunions online to stay connected with the community. Its latest is "When We Were Young and Unafraid,” an audio play of the show that was set to open in March. The show centers on Agnes (Julie Gaines), who has turned her bed-and-breakfast into a haven for women escaping domestic violence, her daughter Penny (Elise Esquibel) and those she helps.
Offerings include Bye Bye Birdie ($50), described as a simplified bourbon smash with a 750 ml bottle of mixer (house-made mint simple syrup, lemon juice and filtered water) and 750 ml bottle of Buffalo Trace Whiskey. It's named after a favorite movie of one of the play's characters.
The Agnes' Trap Door ($10) is a shot named for the means by which another character hides battered women escaping abusive homes.
Unfortunately Flower Shop on the Lake, referencing a business owned by one of the women whom Agnes helped, is sold out. The package included a bottle of prosecco and a mixer of elderflower tea, rose syrup and lemon juice.
Orders can be made via the bar's website tiki-ko.com.
The deadline to order is noon on Friday or Saturday for curbside pickup later that day at the bar, 1919 K St.
Imbibers can also still tune into the audio play. Tickets ($10) are available for this weekend at esonline.org. VIP admission ($25) is also available which includes a pack of snacks and beverages available for pickup at the theater, 706 Oak St.
Those who further want to support the theater can check out its virtual Paint the Space event on Aug. 22.
Empty Space Gallery curator Jesus Fidel will lead participants in a session to paint a brightly colored dinosaur scene. There is a choice of reptile: brontosaurus, T. rex, velociraptor or pterodactyl.
Supply pickup is from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 21 at the theater. The class goes live on Facebook at 7 p.m. Aug. 22, and will include instruction, raffles and music from Alex Mitts and Kelsey Morrow.
Tickets are $40, available at esonline.org/paintthespace.
Cheers to country
You may have walked the streets of Bakersfield but have you raised a can to one of the town's famed residents? Now you can with a brew made in honor of Buck Owens.
Buck Hazy Double IPA from Dust Bowl Brewing Co. is said to provide "the juiciness you need with Amarillo, Citra and Mosaic hops. Enjoy the show!"
It is the latest in the series inspired by "honky tonk pioneers who soothed the soul with music." The first, Merle Hazy Double IPA, named for Oildale's most famous son Merle Haggard, was released last year and is described as "a harmonious punch of pineapple and passion fruit aromas and flavors."
Although the brewery is in Turlock, 16-ounce cans of Buck are available at Save Mart, 9600 Hageman Road. (Thanks to @bakersfieldcraftbeer on Instagram for the tip.)
