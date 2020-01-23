We know what a gem we have with the Woolworth's Luncheonette, but it got another moment in the national spotlight earlier this week.
The diner, located inside Five & Dime Antique Mall on 19th Street downtown, was featured on NBC's "Sunday Today." Reporter Joe Fryer sat down with Jeremy Trammell, who owns the spot with brother Joseph, to discuss the enduring fascination with the classic lunch counter, which is the last one in operation in the U.S.
Check out the video at today.com/video/visit-the-last-remaining-woolworth-s-luncheonette-77065285579.
If you're headed out for lunch, let me suggest the chili cheeseburger, which is not listed on the menu, but like so many successful greasy spoons, they're pretty flexible on customization. Add cheese and onions, you're not trying to impress anybody but your appetite.
Another off-the-menu must-try is the cowboy burger — a favorite of friend of The Dish Elizabeth Sanchez. The burger is topped with crispy onion strings, bacon, cheese and two house-made sauces: barbecue and the special sauce, which is similar to Thousand Island dressing.
Woolworth's Luncheonette is located at 1400 19th St. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Learn more at facebook.com/woolworthdiner.
