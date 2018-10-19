While candy is the traditional treat at Halloween, some eateries have their own spooky snacks. Here's a look at the dark side of dining.
Burger King: The chain is promising its seasonal sandwich is the burger of their nightmares. The Nightmare King stacks a quarter-pound flame-grilled beef patty, a 100 percent white meat crispy chicken fillet, melted American cheese, thick-cut bacon, mayonnaise, and onions all on a glazed green sesame seed bun.
Aiming to top its Halloween Whopper, which featured a black bun colored by A.1. Thick and Hearty Sauce that had a creepier after-effect, Burger King conducted research to see if this new burger would affect diners' dreams. A group of doctors and scientists from the Florida Sleep & Neuro Diagnostic Services identified whether the individuals (100 studied over 10 nights) had vivid dreams.
“According to previous studies, 4 percent of the population experiences nightmares in any given night” said Dr. Jose Gabriel Medina, a specialized somnologist and the study’s lead doctor, said in a Business Wire news release. “But, after eating the Nightmare King, the data obtained from the study indicated that the incidence of nightmares increased by 3.5 times.”
Try it for yourself starting Monday when the burger will be available for a limited time.
Creamistry: The made-to-order, premium liquid nitrogen ice cream shop is not trying to terrify with its Halloween treats. Through Oct. 31, it is offering its cookies & scream ice cream and midnight black bubble waffle, both colored by food-grade activated charcoal.
Chipotle: While there are no special effects, a deal is a deal, and the fast-casual chain has brought back its $4 boorito deal. Head to any Chipotle on Oct. 31 in costume from 3 p.m. to closing and enjoy a burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos for just $4.
Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar: The restaurant also revived its spooktacular kids eat free deal. Families who dine-in from Oct. 29 to 31 can receive up to two free kids' meals with the purchase of each adult entree.
Open and closed
As reported earlier this week in The Californian, there were two new food businesses on the local dining scene. Menchie's Frozen Yogurt, a popular international froyo chain opened up Tuesday at 4560 Coffee Road, Suite B (in the former home of Coowawa Cookie Cafe).
Not far away, Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar opened Wednesday at 10650 Stockdale Highway, Suite 100, in the shopping center home to Nordstrom Rack.
Along with the good news comes a loss: Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers at 4915 Ming Ave permanently closed on Thursday. The other location at 2649 Calloway Drive will continue to serve the crispy burgers and authentic custard.
Friday night cooking is back
Back by popular demand, The Kitchen is again offering an open cooking class. Now held one Friday per month, the event features a participatory menu designed by chef Richard Yoshimura with optional wine pairings by Jeramy Brown.
The next will be held Nov. 2 serving a frisée salad with Asian pear and a sherry vinaigrette to start, followed by miso-braised lamb shanks, scallion mashed potatoes and sesame ponzu baby bok choy. Dessert will consist of kabocha squash (Japanese pumpkin) bread pudding.
Everything begins at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at The Kitchen, 1317 20th St. Cost is $65, not including wine. Those interested in reserving a spot should email info@thekitchenbakersfield.com.
For more information on The Kitchen, visit thekitchenbakersfield.com.
New and different
Randy Martin, CEO at Covenant Community Services, recently shared on social media that Pyrenees Cafe and the Silver Fox Starlite Lounge are serving the locally roasted Covenant Coffee. Rod Crawford, who owns the two businesses with wife Julie told Martin, "Pyrenees Cafe and The Silver Fox have been serving Covenant Coffee for weeks, and everyone loves the custom blend that you guys have made for us."
Red Robin is ready for the holiday season with a stocking full of new menu items.
Snack on the new garlic-Parmesan pretzel bites are tossed in a garlic-Parmesan sauce, topped with grated Parmesan cheese and served with roasted garlic aioli.
Dig into the haystack tavern burger, featuring a fire-grilled patty topped with American cheese, campfire sauce and onion straws, and served with a side of bottomless steak fries. Or go for the master cheese, which stacks a black Angus burger with a duo of melted extra-sharp cheddar and provolone cheeses, bistro sauce, dill pickle planks, shredded romaine and tomatoes on a toasted brioche bun.
In way of beverages, try the new apple harvest iced tea (black tea with caramel apple butter and honey syrups) or the peppermint swirl finest shake, which blends vanilla soft serve with peppermint candies, marbled with white chocolate sauce and topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermints.
Finish your meal with the dreamy creamy cake, a vanilla sponge cake moistened with three types of milk and topped with your choice of caramel or strawberry sauce.
