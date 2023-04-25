THE DISH: Special dinners on tap at Black Angus, The Kitchen

Some days you want something a little different than takeout or dinner at your favorite spot. This week, consider a couple of special dining events for something out of the ordinary.
The name "The Tequila Experience" might sound like a wild night out, but at Black Angus Steakhouse, it describes a one-night-only experiential dinner taking place Thursday.
A celebration of the "popular summer spirit," the experience is a three-course menu highlighting top-quality ingredients with Mexican flavors, with each course complemented with a handcrafted Patron tequila cocktail.
Start the evening with a plate of grilled shrimp with avocado butter, served with house-pickled red onions and steak chicharrons. The dish is paired with a refreshing strawberry and tequila "Ranch Water."
Enjoy a hearty entree of grilled Tajin-marinated flat iron steak, topped with guajillo butter with sides of cumin roasted carrots, crispy yuca, black radish and salsa verde. Paired with the steak is a tequila cucumber mojito.
End your meal with a prosecco margarita, paired with a tequila lime strawberry shortcake with whipped cream.
Dinner starts at 7 p.m. at the steakhouse, 3601 Rosedale Highway.
Spring is in full effect at The Kitchen in downtown Bakersfield.
On Friday, the venue will offer a spring-inspired all vegan menu designed by chef Richard Yoshimura.
The four-course meal begins with a spring panzanella salad, followed by an oyster mushroom dumpling in a miso brodo. Cauliflower katsu curry serves as the entree, and the meal ends with lemon olive oil madeleines with strawberries.
Dinner starts at 7 p.m. Friday at The Kitchen, 1317 20th St.
The cost is $75 (plus tax and gratuity) per person. An optional per-course wine pairing is available for $48.
Those who would prefer dinner at home can order a takeout version ($40) with the panzanella salad, cauliflower katsu curry and madeleines.
Takeout dinners must be ordered by 4 p.m. Thursday, with pickup from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday.
The Kitchen will continue to offer themed dinners in May.
Coming up are a Cinco De Mayo Celebration with a DJ, a five-course chef's tasting menu on May 12, a hands-on Japanese/Okinawan-inspired cooking class on May 19 and another vegan tasting menu on May 26 paired with a non-vegan version of the same menu on May 27.
