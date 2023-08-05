We've got plenty to enjoy on the local dining scene with new restaurants coming. Here's a quick bite of current news.
Soul Sister House of Soul is open in the former home of Umaga Cafe in the Stockdale Fashion Plaza.
Although this spot serves sandwiches, salads and breakfast options, its focus is soul food with a dinner menu with 16 options including fried catfish ($18.99); Southern-style fried shrimp ($23.99); oxtails ($29.99), neck bones ($18.99); barbecue plate ($27.99), with pork ribs, hot links and fried chicken; and Southern chicken and dressing ($17.99), a Southern-style dressing with chicken pieces mixed in that is served with cranberries.
Diners can also pick up family meals ($65.99 to $68.99) with a choice of fried chicken, pork chops, catfish, red snapper or ribs.
Other options include chicken and waffles ($12.99 to $24.99) and grits, which are available with toast ($7.99 to $9.99) or catfish, red snapper or shrimp ($15.99). You can add cheese and green onion ($1.50) as well as eggs ($2.50 for one, $4.50 for two).
Peach cobbler and pies ($5.99 each) are served for dessert as well as ice cream ($3.99).
Beverage options also feature red and purple Kool-Aid ($3.79).
The restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 4801 Stockdale Highway.
Call 661-467-2399 or follow @soulsister4801 on Instagram for more information.
And just when we thought we had too many hot fried chicken spots in town, another is on the horizon.
The chain Houston TX Hot Chicken (HHC) will be opening its first Bakersfield location at 3925 Rosedale Highway, Suite B.
The location, just on the other side of Gibson Street from Benji's, will be near the new Instastop Chevron and a Starbucks.
With a custom blend of spices gathered from around the world, HHC serves its chicken ranging in spice level from no spice and honey butter to liftoff (600,000 Scoville heat units) to Houston, We Have a Problem (2 million Scoville units and requires a signed waiver).
Dishes include sandwiches, tenders, loaded fries and salads. A variety of sauces are served including house, Caesar, cilantro and cheese, all of which are made daily.
Soft drinks, shakes, flavored lemonades and Liquid Death (sparkling or still canned water) may help ease the heat.
Mas Bella Restaurant & Lounge is set to open this month at 4521 Buena Vista Road, Suite 200.
The Latin-Asian fusion restaurant is getting its patio ready and hiring servers and bartenders.
Those looking for work can email MasBellaRestaurant@gmail.com for more details. Follow @masbellarestaurant on Instagram for the latest news.
New Filipino spot Max's Restaurant opened late last month at 4130 California Ave.
Dubbed "the house that fried chicken built," Max's started in 1945 in Quezon City in the Philippines and the family-run business has expanded to 180 locations in the Philippines, four in the Middle East and 21 in North America.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Visit maxsrestaurantna.com for more information.
Drive-thru news
On Tuesday, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will celebrate National Frozen Custard Day by offering a free single-topping mini sundae to guests who have downloaded the Freddy's app and have signed up for the rewards program.
Although the big day is Tuesday, app users can redeem the reward Monday through Friday. No purchase is necessary to redeem the offer.
Freddy's is located at 2649 Calloway Drive.
Sonic Drive-In is innovating again with its new Buffalo chicken dip bites.
The on-the-go snacks, which pack the iconic flavor of Buffalo chicken dip into a wonton-style fried exterior, start at $2.99 plus tax for three pieces (bites are also available in packs of five and seven).
Through August, Sonic is also offering small classic shakes for $1.99 plus tax with flavors such as chocolate, Reese’s peanut butter, banana or strawberry.
The chain donates a portion of all drink, slush and shake sales, including the $1.99 classic shakes, to support local public education through the brand’s Limeades for Learning initiative. Since 2009, it has donated more than $26 million to funding local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs to support public education in the U.S.
Taco Bell, catching onto the birria craze, is now offering a grilled cheese dipping taco, featuring slow-braised shredded beef, a new protein for the chain, and a creamy jalapeno sauce.
A three-cheese blend of cheddar, mozzarella and pepper jack is melted on the inside and outside of the taco's white corn shell.
Unlike the consomme served with authentic birria tacos, the dips here are warm nacho cheese sauce and zesty red sauce.