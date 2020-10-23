Ask anyone in the restaurant industry and they’ll tell you how challenging this year has been. While some business owners hunker down to weather the changes, others are taking a leap forward.
New Vintage Grill is one of those local risk-takers, gearing up to open a second location in a competitive dining scene downtown.
Owners Jed and Melissa Larson said they were drawn to the “neighborhood feel” of the site at Commonwealth Plaza at Oak Street and Truxtun Avenue that was previously home to Goose Loonies Tap House, and Craft Tap House and The Garden Spot before that.
That feeling is supported by their grandparents, who have lived down 19th Street for the last 50 years.
The Larsons also said they saw an opportunity for a brunch spot downtown.
“There’s 24th Street Cafe, and it’s always busy,” Jed Larson said. “They have such a great following. It gives us hope there is room for one more.”
They would also like to give downtown diners the option of a leisurely meal.
“We’re really hoping to better serve the lunch community and be a sit-down place for lunch that they won’t feel rushed to get out of.”
Being located near the Westside Parkway is also convenient for the couple, who will also continue to run their original location on Hageman that opened in 2017.
It was the following they built at the northwest restaurant that sparked expansion plans.
“We’ve had such good community support, we felt the need to expand to another location,” Larson said. “It’s been the dream going forward.”
And talk about timing. The lease was signed on the Truxtun Avenue spot right around the time of the shutdown in March.
“We thought it was only going to be a couple of weeks (until reopening).”
These months have not been idle for the space that was left relatively empty by the previous tenants, Larson said.
“We’re in a sense building it from scratch. The shell was a good design and we’re expanding the kitchen out. Part of the delay, which is taking awhile, is a little bit of construction adding a hood extending the kitchen space. Otherwise we’d be in there probably now.”
As it stands, the new New Vintage Grill will open in either late December or early January. Although the space is two and half times bigger than the Hageman location, the Larsons are giving it a similar look and feel.
That continuity extends to the menu, which will remain the same between locations (bring on the spuds!).
Twenty taps will offer a variety of beers, and mimosas with half-off refills will be served. This location will also have a full bar with a cocktail program.
“We won the lottery — a full liquor license,” Larson said.
With years of bartending experience, Larson said the cocktail list will be “short and sweet.”
“None of those fancy things with flowers, elderberry, but classics at a fair price.”
The restaurant will stay open an hour later than its predecessor on Fridays and Saturday, closing at 10 p.m. Other hours (open 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday) will remain the same.
Larson admits there’s a little trepidation about expanding given the current market but said they’ll gladly open at 25 percent indoor capacity along with outdoor patio seating, curbside pickup and online ordering until restrictions lift.
“We are cautiously optimistic that life will go back to normal. Melissa and I are humbled that Bakersfield has given us the opportunity to be in business for almost four years next January.
“We are honored to be a part of the community and are looking forward to opening another restaurant on a different side of town to meet new customers and build new relationships and friendships.”
New Vintage Grill’s downtown location will be at 3320 Truxtun Ave., Suite 150. For the latest information, visit facebook.com/newvintagegrill or newvintagegrill.com.
Dine out for a good cause
Diners have a chance at a double helping of support this month with a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County.
The local organization has again partnered with Buffalo Wild Wings as part of its All Stars sports program. Thanks to previous contributions raised through local Buffalo Wild Wings, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County has helped underwrite soccer leagues for Club members in first through sixth grade.
Donations made now through Saturday at either location (3316 Coffee Road and 5677 Gosford Road) will help provide needed resources — uniforms, game staff, equipment, travel, etc. — for the Clubs’ sports programs.
Guests can donate $1 for a pin-up, $5 for a voucher for free chips and queso or more for the good karma of being a giving person.