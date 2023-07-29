There's plenty going on in the local restaurant scene. In the same week that Romano's Macaroni Grill closed, we learned another exciting new chain will be taking over a space further east on Rosedale Highway.
Going into the former home of Famous Dave's, which closed in February, this fall will be Mr. Tempo Cantina, part of a growing restaurant group with 10 restaurants in Southern California and in Baja California.
"The concept is modern Mexican cuisine with a twist," said Felix C. Diaz of Prime Retail Group, who brokered the deal with restaurateur Jorge Cueva.
Diaz met Cueva a couple of years ago after being impressed by his Mr. Tempo King and Queen Cantina in Santa Monica. (The chain is split between three concepts: Mr. Tempo Cantina, Mr. Tempo Sports Bar and Mr. Tempo King and Queen Cantina.)
"I passed by the King and Queen Cantina in Santa Monica," Diaz said. "I saw the patio, I heard the noise. The line was jampacked to get in. I had to go back.
"I went there for dinner. From start to finish, it was an unbelievable experience. I thought, 'This has to be in Bakersfield.'"
When Diaz reached out to the businessman with his pitch, he found a receptive audience.
"He's been very excited about Bakersfield," he said of Cueva. "There was already a demand."
Over the past few months, Diaz sent Cueva available listings but nothing sparked his interest until seeing the 10,000-square-foot space last home to the barbecue chain.
Born and raised in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Cueva came to the U.S. with his family, working multiple jobs until a fateful position as a dishwasher set him on the restaurant path. Although he has contributed to a number of other eateries, it is the Mr. Tempo brand where he has really left his mark.
Along with the restaurants, Cueva has expanded into accessories and beverages, including the new Flecha Azul Tequila with actor Mark Wahlberg.
Diaz said the Mr. Tempo restaurant experience is special.
"It goes back to customer service. You have to see this in action. It's hard to count how many employees are on site," he said of the well-staffed eateries.
"The food is spectacular, with a twist. There are a lot of concepts. I've never seen something like this personally. And they have live music. These are some of the elements that make them unique."
One of his favorite dishes is the tuna tostada, a shareable appetizer made with marinated tuna, guacamole, salsa negra, chipotle aioli, red onions, sesame seeds, radish and cucumber, served with tostadas.
The menu offers steaks — including the showstopper tomahawk — as well as an assortment of seafood plates, tacos, burritos, burgers, vegetarian dishes and even "Japamex" sushi.
A bold bar menu, including cocktails prepared table-side, is another standout feature, Diaz said.
"What they're really known for is their drinks. With a different selection of drinks, I think Kern County will be happy there."
Along with the Bakersfield location, Mr. Tempo is set to expand into Whittier, Glendale, San Pedro, Hollywood (sports bar), downtown L.A., Chicago, Phoenix and Scottsdale, Ariz.
"They're set to really explode," Diaz said. "This business takes risks."
The goal for the Bakersfield restaurant is to open in October. Over the next few months, hiring staff and remodeling work is on tap.
Diaz said, "They're going to give the property a big face-lift from the inside and outside."
Visit jorgecueva.com for more on the entrepreneur and the Mr. Tempo chain.
New on the menu
Outback Steakhouse is in the midst of a "sweet heat season" with new menu items.
The chain is serving up two new entrees — grilled chicken with hot honey fried shrimp and sirloin with hot honey fried chicken — as well as the new hot honey ’rita cocktail, made with Sauza Gold Tequila, Cointreau, hot honey and a trio of citrus juices garnished with a cinnamon sugar rim.
The hot honey shrimp, drizzled with house-made hot honey and spicy bloom sauce and topped with Fresno chiles and served with hot honey, can also be ordered as an appetizer.
These new dishes will be available through Oct. 31 or while supplies last.
Outback is located at 5051 Stockdale Highway.
Wingstop launched a new flavor: Latto's lemon herb remix. Named for the hip-hop artist and chicken wing fan, this zesty dry rub is a blend of lemon, aromatic herbs and garlic. It is available on chicken wings, sandwiches and fries.
Papa Johns has combined two fan favorites — epic stuffed crust and special garlic sauce — into the new garlic epic stuffed crust pizza.
This third iteration of the chain's stuffed crust pizza packs on the garlic in three places: dough stuffed with garlic-seasoned cheese, coated with garlic Parmesan sauce and served with a cup of special garlic dipping sauce.
Enjoy your summer at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, which is offering breakfast bundles and seasonal refreshments.
The chain's everyday essentials menu currently offer a breakfast bundle ($5) with a small brewed coffee and plain bagel with cream cheese; a $3 menu with a choice of brewed coffee, tea (iced or hot) or a plain bagel with cream cheese; and a $4 menu with choice of regular-size coffee cafe (vanilla or mocha), iced coffee (vanilla or mocha) or hibiscus berry sunrise.
Guests can also pick any two for $6 off the $3 and $4 menus.
Also new this summer are two cold-brew beverages available through Aug. 15.
The aloha cream cold-brew coffee pairs the chain's cold-brew with white chocolate macadamia sauce and tops it with a sweet-cream cap.
The peach cobbler cold-brew tea pairs the peach jasmine cold-brew tea with a peach and cardamom syrup and tops it with a cream cap.
Those with a real sweet tooth can pick up a mint chocolate Ice Blended drink, which is also a seasonal offering.
"As our guests look to make their dollars stretch further these days, we want to provide our guests with the same delicious tasting options with great value, so they can continue to enjoy the small pleasures in life," said Sanjiv Razdan, president, Americas & India at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, in a news release. "Along with the everyday essentials menu, we wanted to surprise our guests with additional new cold brew beverages that will transport them to a tropical island all summer long."
The coffee shop is located at 4615 Buena Vista Road.