February is a month of love and for those who love desserts there is still time for a major treat.
Marie Callender's is continuing its bi-annual Pie Sale, offering more than 20 varieties of pie starting at $7.99. Options include apple, banana cream, razzleberry, coconut cream, lemon meringue and more.
“Our loyal customers and fans look forward to Marie Callender’s twice-yearly pie sale and, in a way, it’s our way of saying thank you for our guests’ continued patronage,” Erin Van Veen, the chain's director of marketing, said in a news release.
The offer lasts now through Feb. 29. Note the offer excludes seasonal fresh-fruit pies, cheesecakes and promotional pies.
Marie Callender's is at 3801 California Ave. For more information, visit mariecallenders.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.