THE DISH: Snack and save for food holidays

Food holidays are commonplace these days, but when they come with a dining deal, who are we to question them?
Friday is National Guacamole Day and Rubio's Coastal Grill is ready to celebrate.
The fast-casual chain is offering a free order of chips and guacamole to Rubio's Rewards members, with any order.
To redeem the offer, order through the Rubio's app or scan your phone at the register.
Rubio's is at 9200 Rosedale Highway, Suite 200.
In the past, Baja Fresh, Chipotle and Del Taco also had offers for free guac on the big day but none had confirmed their plans as of press time.
Another celebration is set for Tuesday with National Pepperoni Pizza Day. Here are some participants with a hat tip to offers.com for details.
Pieology: The chain is offering an online promo of two PieRise pepperoni pizzas for $19.99 (prices may vary for other locations) from Sept 20 to 30.
California Pizza Kitchen: Sign up for CPK Rewards and get $5 off your order and a free small plate.
Domino's: The pizza chain continues to offer its mix and match deal, allowing customers to choose any two or more items and get them for just $5.99 each.
Donatos: The ghost kitchen located inside Red Robin will give Rewards members double points for every pepperoni pizza purchased on Tuesday. Be sure to join the Donatos rewards program to get in on the deal.
Hungry Howie's: Choose any two items on the chain's Mix & Match menu for $6.99 or opt for the $18.99 Howie Deal, which is two medium one-topping pizzas and a 2-liter soda.
Mountain Mike's Pizza: Along with offering a special, as of yet undisclosed, deal via its Mountain Rewards app, the chain is also offering customers a chance to win free pizza for an entire year. Follow Mountain Mike's on Instagram (@mountainmikes), post a photo or video on your IG account explaining why you love Mountain Mike's or share a special Mountain Mike's memory and state why you deserve free pizza for a year!. Use the hashtag #MMPLegendaryFan and tag @mountainmikes by Tuesday. One lucky winner — who must be a rewards member and must have a public IG account — will be selected to win free pizza for a year.
Sbarro: Sign up for the pizza spot's The Slice Society on Tuesday and get a free XL New York slice with the purchase of a beverage.
Game day grub at Chili's
Football season is underway and Chili's Grill & Bar is staking its claim as the bar destination for game day with a brand-new happy hour and drink menu exclusively available at the bar.
At participating locations, happy hour will be when football is on, RestaurantNews.com reports. That includes top domestic and import drafts with a 16-ounce Bud Light as low as $3 and a 16-ounce Modelo as low as $4, andmargaritas like the Tequila Trifecta and Straw-Eddy 'Rita for $6.
Joining the lineup are new drinks like Chili's Ranch Water, its take on a Texas staple made with Patron Reposado Tequila, soda and a splash of lime.
Fans can call the shots with new options like PB&J (Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur), Lemon Drop (Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka shaken with simple syrup and lemon) and Green Tea (Jameson Irish Whiskey shaken with Peach Schnapps and lemon sour, topped with Sprite) that are now on the menu.
Secret menu items include an Iceberg, a Modelo topped with frozen margarita, and a michelada, a Modelo with bloody Mary mix, lime juice and a Southwest Cajun rim.
"We're taking our bar experience to the next level this football season and doubling down with deals on beers and an all-new game day lineup, including nine new flavors of wings and a Chili's Philly that won't disappoint," George Felix, Chili's chief marketing officer, said in a news release. "Our guests can come to Chili's all season to watch their favorite teams while our team serves up an awesome new menu."
The chain is also offering 10 new bar bites, starting at $5, including nine bold wing flavors from house barbecue to spicy mango habanero, all served with a side of curly fries and house-made ranch.
New white queso curly fries are served with a side of house-made ranch and diners have the option to load them up with bacon and jalapeños.
Chili's Philly is made up of premium thinly sliced steak, grilled bell peppers and onions, jalapeños and white queso served on a toasted buttery roll.
For dessert, try the new Grown-Up Molten, the fan favorite molten chocolate cake served with a sidecar of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey.
Check with your Chili's location for the availability of new menu offerings and happy hour offers.