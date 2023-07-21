After 10 years, Denny's has again brought home the bacon with the return of its Baconalia menu.
"Many things have changed over the past decade, but one thing has remained the same, and that is America's love of and obsession with bacon," John Dillon, Denny's president, said in a news release. "We're proud to partner with the makers of Hormel Black Label Bacon and bring our diner fans the biggest Baconalia celebration yet. We are confident guests will love our bacon-crazed menu and keep coming back for more."
Now through Aug. 29, bacon lovers can feast on decadent dishes such as premium bacon loaded pancakes, the triple bacon sampler, the bacon obsession burger and the sweet maple bacon sundae.
Other ways to satisfy your bacon cravings are with the Hormel Black Label Bacon Slam, consisting of two fluffy buttermilk pancakes, four strips of thick-cut Hormel Black Label premium cherrywood bacon, eggs, and hashbrowns, and the sweet and smoky BLT&E — a twist on the classic BLT topped with eggs, bacon jam, and Hormel Black Label premium cherrywood bacon.
Dessert is also part of the special menu with What's Shakin' Bacon milkshake, made with premium vanilla ice cream, maple-flavored syrup, and diced bacon and topped with whipped cream.
Diners can purchase limited-edition Baconalia merchandise on Dinerdrip.com including beach towels, bucket hats, sunglasses, and a water flask with stickers.
Visit dennys.com for more information.
Meal deals at Del Taco
Celebrate National Drive Thru Day at Del Taco on Monday with a buy one get one free deal on its The Del Taco Meal. That's twice the tacos and crinkle-cut fries.
The chain has also expanded its value offerings to include new freshly grilled chicken taco packs that start at $5.
Choose from the roller pack ($5) with a grilled chicken taco, chicken cheddar roller with choice of tangy green sauce, creamy ranch sauce, or chipotle sauce, plus a small fountain drink; stuffed quesadilla taco pack ($6) with a grilled chicken taco, grilled chicken stuffed quesadilla taco and a small fountain drink; or the triple chicken taco pack ($7), three grilled chicken tacos and a small fountain drink.
"As guests continue to be impacted by rising costs and tightening of budgets, we know each dollar matters but they still want quality and fresh ingredients like our famous freshly grilled marinated chicken," Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco's chief marketing officer, said in a news release. "Our new freshly grilled chicken taco packs double down on what Del Taco® Better Mex® is all about with quality ingredients and incredible value starting at just $5."
El Pollo Loco doubles down on salads
Those wanting to eat lighter this summer can head to El Pollo Loco. The chain is serving double chicken chopped salads.
The lineup of includes the classic double chicken salad, with a double serving of fire-grilled chicken alongside avocado, pepitas, queso fresco, spinach, lettuce, super greens and pico de gallo; and street corn double chicken chopped salad, with the double serving of chicken along with avocado, corn, cilantro, queso fresco, lettuce, super greens, chili lime seasoning and pico de gallo.
Both salads are served with the fan-favorite creamy cilantro dressing.
To celebrate the launch of the new salads, El Pollo Loco is introducing a brand new "Salad Shake" campaign which features creators shaking up their Double Chicken Chopped Salads to music – the most fun way to create the perfect mix of ingredients with every bite. Follow @ElPolloLoco on TikTok to see the best El Pollo Loco salad shakes.
El Pollo Loco is also rolling out a new eight-piece summer family meal offering, which comes with eight leg and thigh pieces, a choice of three large sides, and warm tortillas.
"Our new Summer Family Meal offer was designed with familia and togetherness in mind as a flavorful meal to enjoy at any social event on your calendar," Kat Garcia, vice president of marketing, said in a news release. "Summertime is for backyard barbecues and picnics in the sun and our citrus marinated fire-grilled chicken embodies the bold, bright flavors of summer and acts as the perfect centerpiece that family and friends will experience together."
The double chicken chopped salads are available now until Aug. 30.
Snack time
Tombstone Pizza is going back to its roots with a new offering. The brand that was born in a bar nearly 65 years ago in Medford, Wis., pays tribute to its origin with the Tombstone bar snacks pizza.
This new option goes unapologetically over the top by piling on all your bar snack favorites such as mozzarella sticks, zesty fried pickles and fried onions. The pizza is finished off with spicy jalapeno slices and nacho cheese sauce.
"We're doubling down on our born-in-a-bar heritage with this pizza," Neil Morrissey, marketing brand manager at Nestlé, said in a news release. "The bar snacks pizza uniquely captures the spirit of everyone's favorite bar in a way that only Tombstone pizza can deliver."
To celebrate International Beer Day on Aug. 4, Tombstone Pizza will give away a select number of bar snacks pizzas. From July 17 – August 11, you can enter for a chance to win at
Visit www.TombstoneBarSnacksPizza.com now through Aug. 11 to enter.
The brand also recently introduced two new bold varieties — spicy Italian and chipotle chicken — to its permanent product line. Tombstone spicy Italian features Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions and red pepper on the brand's original thin, crispy crust, while Tombstone chipotle chicken includes white meat chicken, mozzarella, cheddar cheese and chipotle sauce.