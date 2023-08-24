Whether you're fondly recalling your Eras Tour experience or still bummed that you missed out, Taylor Swift fans in Bakersfield have something new to celebrate. Cloud 9 Coffee Co. is hosting a Swiftie Saturday with themed drinks, bracelets and more.

This isn't the first time the coffee shop has embraced a good theme: It celebrates May the 4th with "Star Wars" treats and hosts Cloud 9¾, an annual Harry Potter week before Halloween.

