Ike sure is spreading the love in Bakersfield. After opening its first local shop last month at Valley Plaza Mall, Ike's Love & Sandwiches announced the opening of its second location at The Marketplace.
The new stores are part of a Central Valley expansion, which also included shops in Modesto and in Turlock. Most of Ike's 40-plus shops are located in the Bay Area and Southern California.
Chain owner Ike Shehadeh said in a news release: “I would like to personally thank Bakersfield for encouraging us to open not one, but two Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, much appreciated! The sandwiches here are some of my favorite at Ike’s. ... Thank you so much for your past, present and future support — I truly appreciate you!”
Ike's serves a large menu with meat, vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options as well as a couple of exclusive sandwiches. Like at the Valley Plaza location, one has a local theme and the other is random. The Merle Haggard tops pastrami with mango-habanero wing sauce, purple slaw and provolone. (Mama did not try to make this at home for any young musicians.) Meanwhile the Doowop is for the plant-based dieters, using that mango-habanero wing sauce to slather over vegan turkey and American cheese.
Customers can order off the menu or any combo they can think of (there are 500 possible sandwich combinations). Each sandwich includes “Ike’s Dirty Secret Sauce,” which is baked into the bread and used as a spread.
Ike's is at 9000 Ming Ave, Suite H4. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit loveandsandwiches.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.