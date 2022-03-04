THE DISH: Seafood specials will have you hooked this Lenten season

For the faithful, Lent is a period of penance and reflection. It's also the time when restaurants enhance their offerings with more seafood to appeal to those abstaining from meat.
Don't delay trying out these fresh catches as most will only be available for a limited time.
I missed out on the Ash Wednesday special but I really hope Prime Time BBQ, Meats & Deli (1927 20th St.) brings back its barbecued fish tacos this season. The smokiness of the grill adds plenty of flavor without added fats.
Cask Strength Bar and Kitchen (1623 19th St.) will be offering a shrimp ceviche ($15) and wild Alaskan cod and fries ($20) special every Friday during Lent.
Chef Lino’s Grill & Catering at Pour House Bar & Grill (4041 Fruitvale Ave.) is serving fish and chips from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday (while supplies last). It also serves Chef Lino’s clam chowder.
Arby's (8290 Rosedale Highway and 2610 Buck Owens Blvd.): Enjoy a limited time King's Hawaiian fish deluxe sandwich with crispy, wild-caught Alaskan pollock, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese on a fluffy King's Hawaiian bun. The chain is also still offering its everyday deal of two for $6 crispy fish sandwiches.
Carl's Jr. (multiple locations): Another fast-food option is the crispy beer-battered Alaskan pollock fillet ($3.69) with a lettuce leaf and creamy tartar sauce served on a seeded bun.
Del Taco (multiple locations): Crispy jumbo shrimp is back, available in a taco or burrito as well as the new stuffed quesadilla jumbo shrimp tacos, featuring freshly grated cheddar cheese and queso blanco grilled between two flour tortillas filled with three crispy shrimp, topped with crunchy shredded cabbage, savory secret sauce and pico de gallo. Get two of them for $6.50.
Dickey's Barbecue Pit (3505 Coffee Road): From now through April 14, the barbecue chain will offer slow-smoked or crispy-fried fish as a plate ($15) or sandwich ($11).
"We're excited to bring back these popular items to our menu," Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants Inc., said in a news release. "Our new protein options give Lent observers, and those who just love great fish, the chance to enjoy delicious Texas-style food."
Visit dickeys.com for more information.
El Pollo Loco (multiple locations): For a limited time, enjoy Baja shrimp tacos ($3.29), featuring shrimp cooked in a chipotle and garlic marinade that is topped with fresh shredded cabbage, house-made pico de gallo and Baja chipotle sauce. The tacos are available now through June 1.
Farmer Boys (5544 California Ave., 4920 Gosford Road and 2617 Haley St.): The fast casual burger chain is serving up a new and improved wild Alaskan pollock that is beer-battered in Farmer Boys' own proprietary recipe, and cooked crispy on the outside and flaky on the inside. Order the fish as a three-piece fish and fries or the four-piece fish platter, served with fries, onion rings and a side salad.
The Habit Burger Grill (multiple locations): If fried fish isn't your thing, order the ahi tuna fillet sandwich ($9.39), which includes a sushi-grade tuna steak with a teriyaki glaze, crisp shredded lettuce, fresh tomatoes and tartar sauce.
Ono Hawaiian BBQ (2665 Calloway Drive, Suite 208; 2630 Mount Vernon Ave., #300): The Hawaiian spot has brought back its $6 Surf's Up Special for the island white fish and crispy shrimp aloha plates now through April 16. Customers can choose from the fish or shrimp both lightly marinated, breaded with Japanese panko breadcrumbs and fried, served over a bed of steamed rice with fresh mixed salad.
No substitutions are allowed. There is a limit of one plate per transaction per customer per day and it cannot be combined with other offers. Use the code SURFSUP when ordering online.
Quiznos (2625 Mount Vernon Ave, Suite 105): Forget tuna and try these two limited-time options. The Old Bay lobster club has lobster and seafood salad, seasoned with Old Bay seasoning, along with spicy mayonnaise, bacon, lettuce and tomato on toasted Italian white bread, while the lobster classic features the lobster and seafood salad with shredded lettuce on a toasted Italian bread roll. For both, the 4-inch sandwich is $6.99, an 8-inch is $9.50 and a 12-inch is $12.95.
Red Lobster (8180 Rosedale Highway): The chain's Friday special is a fish fry ($11.99), offering hand-battered, wild-caught cod served with fries and coleslaw, tartar sauce and a side dish available in-restaurant, to go or via touchless delivery. Visit RedLobster.com/order to order ahead.
Lobsterfest is still in full swing and the chain also has options under its new 10 Under $10 weekday lunch menu, available Monday through Friday until 3 p.m., including the crispy cod sandwich (aka Codzilla), hand-battered, wild-caught cod fried to crispy perfection and served on a toasted brioche bun with tartar sauce and coleslaw.
Those cooking at home can purchase Red Lobster Fish Fry Mix for breading your own seafood, which is available online and at a variety of grocery stores.
Rubio's Coastal Grill (9200 Rosedale Highway, Suite 200): The restaurant is a seafood lovers' paradise from the original fish taco to seasonal options including the avocado corn taco salad with shrimp and a wild-caught mahi mahi two taco plate with cauliflower rice and black beans. It also has a trio of items with wild-caught red Argentinian shrimp: a burrito, two-taco plate with black beans and tortilla chips, and a bowl with romaine, citrus rice and black beans topped with handmade guacamole, cilantro/onion mix, chipotle sauce, pickled red onions and a slice of fresh lime.