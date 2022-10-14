 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

THE DISH: Scare up some snacks for Halloween

The Halloween season is fun for a lot of reasons, not the least of which are the tasty themed treats. Restaurants and businesses come up with creative dishes and drinks to celebrate the spookiest time of the year.

Here's a look at some treats you can try now.

Know of any other local Halloween food and beverages? Send the details to thedish@bakersfield.com. Follow Stefani Dias on Twitter: @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget