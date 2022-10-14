THE DISH: Scare up some snacks for Halloween

The Halloween season is fun for a lot of reasons, not the least of which are the tasty themed treats. Restaurants and businesses come up with creative dishes and drinks to celebrate the spookiest time of the year.
Here's a look at some treats you can try now.
Blue Oak Coffee Roasting (1717 20th St.) has been offering themed lattes, first with Halloween candy like the Almond Joy, Twix, Snickers, Whatchamacallit and peanut butter cup. Then it kicked off a pumpkin-themed week with pumpkin spice, toasted pumpkin and pumpkin horchata lattes.
Keep up on the latest creations via the coffee shop's Instagram (@blueoakcoffee).
Speaking of creative coffeehouses, Cloud 9 Coffee Co. (5060 California Ave., Suite 130) will again host its Harry Potter week starting Oct. 24. Expect special appearances of beloved characters, themed pastries from Cornerstone Bakery and drinks like the Pink Dolores, Polyjuice Potion, Butterbeer Cold Brew and the Dark Mark.
The fun will run Oct. 24 to 29 as well as a final spell for Oct. 31. We'll have more details next week or follow Cloud 9's Instagram (@cloud9coffeeco) for the latest.
Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (9000 Ming Ave., Suite M) has revived its spooktacular kids-eat-free deal for Halloween. On Oct. 31, dine-in guests can receive up to two free kids' meals with purchase of an adult entree.
The free entrees must be off the kids' menu for diners age 12 and younger. This deal cannot be combined with any other offer or discount.
Chipotle is also offering a holiday treat, bringing back its Boorito promotion for the first time since 2019. This time diners will need to be a member of the chain's loyalty program to redeem it.
Starting at 3 p.m. Oct. 31, Chipotle Rewards members in costume who scan their Rewards member ID at checkout can receive one entree item (value $6) at participating locations.
The offer is not valid on digital, delivery or catering orders and is limited to one offer per costume. Some modifiers — guacamole (except for veggie entrees), queso and extra meat — will incur an additional charge. Taxes, gratuities and any sides are not included and are the responsibility of the customer. Other restrictions may apply.
McDonald's is going retro this Halloween with the return of its iconic Halloween pails, which will be available with the order of a Happy Meal. First launched in 1986, the trio — McBoo, McPunk'n and McGoblin — quickly became customer favorites.
The pails will be available at participating restaurants nationwide from Tuesday through Oct. 31, or while supplies last. Knowing Bakersfield, they will probably go fast so avoid the FOMO (fear of missing out) and swing by early.
Burger King is no stranger to Halloween sandwiches. It offered the HA1loween Whopper in 2015 on a black bun with A.1. Thick and Hearty Sauce baked into it. Then in 2018, the Nightmare King, a quarter-pound flame-grilled beef patty and crispy chicken fillet served on a green bun, hit restaurants. For 2020, the chain launched a Ghost Whopper in a limited market test with a spectral white cheddar-flavored bun.
This time around, Burger King is going spicy with the Ghost Pepper Whopper, a flame-grilled beef patty topped with spicy queso, crispy jalapeños, bacon and ghost pepper cheese, served on a toasted orange and black sesame seed bun.
The new Whopper is available now for a limited time. As someone who tried both the HA1loween Whopper and new Ghost Pepper Whopper, I can say the latter is far and away the better seasonal sandwich with a good level of heat. The cashier told me I was the first one to order the new offering the day it launched, so it seems Bakersfield has been sleeping on this one. Don't make that mistake.
Starting Monday, Royal Perks members who use the BK app can try out an electromagnetic field ghost detector within the app to discover whether they have paranormal activity in their house. Guests who use the Home of the Ghosts feature in the app will also enjoy a spooky surprise offer: a meal for two featuring the Ghost Pepper Whopper.
The Whopper and ghost detector will be available through Oct. 31 Learn more about the Home of the Ghosts on YouTube.com/BurgerKing.
Speaking of ghost peppers, Eureka! (10520 Stockdale Highway) is again offering its scary hot fries, which are tossed in a "painfully addicting" ghost pepper spice blend, then topped with cheeses, bacon and chipotle aioli.
Cool down with the limited-time Chasing Ghosts cocktail, made with Del Maguey Mezcal, coconut milk, orgeat almond syrup and ghost pepper tincture.
Both limited-time items will be served through Nov. 2.
Jack in the Box is also celebrating the season with the return of its Monster Tacos and launch of a new shake.
The "monstrously large version" of the chain's Two Tacos are topped with melty American cheese, shredded lettuce and taco sauce, available for two for $3.
Diners can also try the Basic Witch Shake, which enhances Jack's classic vanilla shake with Oreo Cookie pieces and pumpkin spice then adds whipped topping and a cherry. The shake will be available through "sweater weather season," i.e., Nov. 20.
Krispy Kreme (9410 Rosedale Highway) is back with "Krispy Skreme," its seasonal concept with special doughnuts and offers as well as a free Halloween doughnut.
This year's Haunted House Collection comes in a custom dozen box with four unique treats:
- Spooky Spider: an original glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with cookie pieces, an icing spider web and a spider sugar piece.
- Scaredy Cat: a shell doughnut filled with Kreme, dipped in purple icing, decorated with green buttercream and chocolate icing, and topped with a cat chocolate piece.
- Boo Batter: a shell doughnut filled with delicious cake batter that is topped with neon green icing, spooky sugar sprinkles, buttercream and a ghost sugar piece.
- Neon Orange Sprinkle: an Original Glazed doughnut with neon orange icing and topped with a Halloween sprinkle blend.
Customers can also order a Freaky Frozen Chiller, featuring green apple and wild grape flavors with green apple drizzle.
On Saturdays now through Halloween, enjoy "Saturday Scary Sharies," offering a $2 original glazed dozen (to share with family and friends) with purchase of any dozen.
And on Oct. 31, any guest who visits a Krispy Skreme shop dressed in a Halloween costume can receive one free doughnut of choice, no purchase necessary.
Dunkin' (1800 23rd St, Suite D; 1211 Allen Road, Suite 300) also has some fun Halloween goodies in store for customers.
The fan-favorite spider doughnut is back, topping a yeast ring doughnut frosted with orange icing with a chocolate Munchkins doughnut hole treat
The doughnut hole spider has chocolate drizzle legs and white drizzle eyes.
Another option is the Dunk-o-Lantern, a classic pumpkin-shaped doughnut shell filled with vanilla-flavored butter crème filling, topped with orange icing and a classic Jack-o'-lantern grin.
Along with the blood orange refresher — a mix of tart cranberry and blood orange flavor, along with ginger and cinnamon and choice of green tea or coconut milk — Dunkin' is serving a bone-chillingly bold peanut butter cup macchiato with a striking layer of festive orange-hued peanut butter cup swirl above a layer of espresso on top.