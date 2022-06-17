THE DISH: Savor the season with these limited-time dishes

Summer heat can be miserable but one benefit of the upcoming season is the abundance of produce. Especially if it ends up on restaurant menus.
Here are a few new items that popped up recently. If you know of any other seasonal delights at local restaurants, send the information to thedish@bakersfield.com.
First up is a hot weather favorite (at least of mine): the fried green tomato sandwich. Locale Farm to Table (1727 18th St.) wisely paired the tomato with bacon for a fried green tomato BLTA. Enjoying one on Monday, I had one without avocado but the sandwich was not the lesser for it. A nice aioli and crisp greens paired well with the fried fruit and bacon.
If the name didn't tip you off, Locale operates with seasonal availability for its specials. The restaurant advertised it was using Tesch Family Farms tomatoes, so the produce may dictate how long the dish remains a special. My recommendation is don't delay and enjoy the sandwich while you can.
Fellow downtown Bakersfield business Angry Barnyard BBQ (916 18th St.) is also savoring the season with its bourbon drunken peach bread pudding. This summery dessert, which joins the buttermilk pie and banana pudding cake, highlights the fruit with a bourbon-infused caramel.
Order the dessert along with the crispy pork belly sliders on sweet Hawaiian rolls that the barbecue spot just started offering. And don't forget the tomato pie, which in my opinion is its best side dish with its buttery, cheesy tomato goodness.
The Habit Burger Grill is also feeling peachy with its chargrilled peach salad, which pairs grilled fruit with chargrilled chicken atop garden greens. The salad is also topped with balsamic glaze, pickled red onions, tomatoes, Parmesan cheese and citrus Dijon dressing.
Krispy Kreme is also feeling berry inspired by this warmer weather with its "pick of the patch" doughnuts. Now through June 26, it is offering a trio of new flavors.
The strawberry shortcake doughnut is a glazed sour cream cake doughnut dipped in strawberry filling and topped with shortbread crumbles, vanilla buttercream swirl with a strawberry drizzle.
The blueberry cheesecake doughnut has blueberry cheesecake filling and is dipped in blueberry icing and finished with shortbread crumbles.
Mixed berry cobbler filling is used inside and atop the third option, which is also topped with shortbread crumbles and finished with brown sugar icing and a dusting of powdered sugar.
Pounce on these Pringles
The popular chip in a can has new flavors out in time for summer.
Playing on what it has determined is the nation's latest craving — spicy and sweet combinations — it has heated up its Pringles Ranch flavor with the new limited-time Pringles Wavy Chipotle Ranch. The wavy textured chip pairs smoky chipotle heat with creamy, zesty ranch into one crunchy crisp.
"We're always listening to what our fans crave and pride ourselves on delivering insanely accurate flavor combinations in a single crisp," Mauricio Jenkins, U.S. marketing lead for Pringles, said in a news release. "These new crisps boast the perfect balance of spicy and sweet with flavor first and heat second, all while providing Pringles Ranch devotees and snackers alike with a new way to experience this classic bite."
Pringles has also collaborated on limited-time new flavors with "Hot Ones," an online show where celebrities attempt to push through as many hot sauce-covered wings as they can, each wing spicier than the last.
This month available options are the Pringles Scorchin' Hot Ones Los Calientes Rojo (at Walmart stores) and Pringles Scorchin’ Hot Ones Los Calientes Verde (multiple retailers). In July, Pringles Scorchin’ Hot Ones The Classic Hot Sauce will be available exclusively at Circle K stores.