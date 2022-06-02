THE DISH: Save some dough with these National Doughnut Day deals

Friday is National Donut Day and whether you like the classics or something new, local shops have some deals for you.
Sugar Twist Bakery (9500 Brimhall Road, Suite 507; 5511 Calloway Drive, Suite 100): The bakery that normally goes all out for the holiday is back with 15 specialty doughnut flavors.
At the top of the list are mochi doughnuts, which are a hybrid of a cake doughnut and mochi (Japanese rice cakes). Those new-to-the-shop treats will be available in specialty options of Oreo, fruity pebbles and ube (purple yam) coconut.
Also on the list is a special version of its New Yorker, modeled after the Cronut, a croissant-doughnut hybrid. Customers will be able to pick up a guava cream cheese version on Friday.
Fruit will also be featured in the strawberry custard shortcake, banana cream pie, coconut cream pie, peanut butter banana fritter, blueberry cream cheese (blueberry compote, cream cheese filling and graham cracker crumbles), ube coconut (ube jam and coconut cream filling with coconut flakes) and vegan passionberry (with passionfruit frosting) doughnuts.
Other indulgent options include the baconator (chunks of bacon on a maple raised doughnut), dirt and worms (chocolate cream, Oreo and gummy worms on top), red velvet cream cheese, and M&M's (chocolate icing, topped with mini M&M's).
Customers can buy three, get one free on the specialty flavors. They will also receive a free regular doughnut with any purchase.
The Brimhall store is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the Olive store is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Visit sugartwistbakery.com/national-donut-day for more information.
College Coffee & Donuts (2697 Mount Vernon Ave, #C, and 5330 Olive Drive #B): Another local shop has mochi doughnuts in its holiday promotion. Receive a free mochi doughnut with purchase of any six doughnuts.
Customers can also get a $3 discount and one mochi doughnut with the purchase of a dozen doughnuts.
Purchase an iced drink and add boba for free.
Both locations will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Dunkin' (1265 Allen Road, 1800 23rd St., Suite D): Free doughnut with purchase of any beverage while supplies last.
Krispy Kreme (9410 Rosedale Highway): Receive a free doughnut of your choice for dine-in or drive-thru customers.