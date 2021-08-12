THE DISH: Satisfy sweet tooth with Cotton Candy grapes

It's that time of year for grape lovers: The sweet, Cotton Candy variety is now in stores around town.
Sweet Surrender, a longtime supporter of the healthier dessert option, has The Grapery fruit in stock now at its store at 6439 Ming Ave., Suite B.
Sully's convenience stores are also stocking the grapes, joking on Facebook that they are "up to our ears with Cotton Candy grapes."
The local chain has locations at 2317 L St. (638-0310), 6009 Coffee Road (615-6210), 11400 Ming Ave. (847-9730), 6601 Ming Ave.(831-1270), 9709 Olive Drive (695-9709) 250 Coffee Road (885-9705) and 4833 Buena Vista Road (885-6024). Call to check for availability of grapes at specific locations.
International Fruit Genetics (IFG), the local fruit breeder behind the famous grapes as well as the better-selling (if you can believe it) variety called Sweet Globe, continues its work, having broken ground in April on a 160-acre facility west of McFarland that will centralize the company's research, administration, licensee-training and consumer taste-testing.
The local business, which celebrated its 20th anniversary, owns 45 fruit patents and has more than 1,300 licensees growing IFG varieties on a total of more than 70,000 acres worldwide.
At its new facility, it will be working with cherries, planting saplings with the DNA of Taiwanese cherries that will yield results in five to 10 years.