As if Thanksgiving weren’t close enough, some local spots have some turkey dishes now to get you in the spirit.
Along with some spots where you can still dine or get holiday takeout (see below), there are some restaurants that are getting into the turkey game a little early.
Sequoia Sandwich Co. is again serving The Gobbler, aka "Thanksgiving on a roll," with turkey, stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce. Some customers have gotten creative, ordering it as a super-sized potato. (For online orders, select The Gobbler and put in the notes to "substitute the French roll for a huge baked potato.")
Temblor Brewing Co. has brought back its all-in-one Thanksgiving sandwich, with house-roasted turkey breast, homemade stuffing, cranberry sauce and gravy. It is served with sweet potato fries. A portion of proceeds benefit the Bakersfield Homeless Center.
City Sandwich Co. has the Ma'am Special, a sandwich of hot turkey, stuffing, gravy, mayo and house-made cranberry sauce.
Locale Farm to Table has an open-face turkey sandwich, which will only be available today, Monday and Tuesday. It features house-brined turkey, cranberry chipotle chutney, triple cream mash, cornbread stuffing, house-made gravy and maple-roasted squash glaze.
Speaking of holiday flavors, Bakersfield Pizza Co. has cooked up its festive pilgrim bombs. Playing on its popular garlic bomb appetizer base, the dish wraps up turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and cheese in pizza dough, which is baked and served with a gravy dipping sauce.
Arby's has already been talking turkey this month with its deep fried turkey offerings, which consist of oven-roasted turkey breast that is then deep-fried. The chain is offering a deep-fried turkey club, with cheddar cheese, peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a toasted star top bun; a Market Fresh cranberry deep-fried turkey sandwich, with Swiss cheese, peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo with cranberry spread on honey wheat bread; and Market Fresh cranberry deep-fried turkey wrap, just like the sandwich but in an artisan wrap.
If you're like me, you prefer fried chicken to turkey, and we're in luck with an Uber Eats deal. Now through Nov. 29, order $20 or more from Popeyes and receive free delivery and a free chicken sandwich combo. Use code "churkey," a reference to the eight-piece fried chicken meal promoted in a plastic fake turkey shell (not available with purchase), when ordering through the third-party delivery app. Note that Popeyes is not open on Thanksgiving.
For those who like the look of a Thanksgiving meal but prefer dessert, head to Cornerstone Bakery downtown, which is offering a festive set ($25) decorated up like a full meal with turkey leg, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, peas and carrots and sweet potatoes with marshmallows. The treats will be available until Wednesday or while supplies last. To order, call 321-9922.