In addition to all our dining favorites we're trying during this tough time, there are some new businesses that want to get the word out on their food.
Crab N Spice: Seafood restaurants are emerging as a subcategory of popular Bakersfield food. The latest is Crab N Spice, which opened Monday in northwest Bakersfield.
Opened in 2014, the chain has four locations in California and one due to open in Phoenix.
Crab N Spice is known for its CNS sauce, described as "a symphony of crazy good flavors," that goes on seafood such as Dungeness crab, king crab and snow crab legs, clams, lobster tail, shrimp, crawfish.
Other sauces include lemon garlic, CNS lemon garlic, all-in, coconut and Hawaiian. Spice levels range from mild to "Assasin8." Bag add-ins include quail eggs along with the usual corn, sausage and potatoes.
The restaurant also offers an assortment of baskets with french fries or Cajun fries (for additional fee) including fried cod or tilapia, fried shrimp and popcorn chicken.
Crab N Spice, 2765 Calloway Drive, Suite 100, is currently open from 4 to 9 p.m. weekdays and noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. View the menu at crabnspice.com but orders must be called in at 829-6729.
Sancho's Tacos: Get a taste of the coast with this California chain. The most inland location of this restaurant just opened in the space adjacent to The Silver Fox Starlite Lounge. Formerly Mill Creek Castaway Cafe, the space was taken over by Julie and Rod Crawford for their bar with plans to bring more food in.
Now Sancho's founder Donnie Lancaster has taken over the space with the latest location for his chain, which opened in 2010 with the first location in Huntington Beach. There are now Sancho's Tacos in Newport Beach, San Clemente, Laguna Niguel and Oceanside.
The menu is a perfect pairing for beer or cocktails with a healthy assortment of tacos: O.G. (tri-tip), federale (slow-roasted carnitas), yard bird (grilled chicken breast), flounder pounder (grilled marinated fish), flaco (grilled-to-order artichoke hearts, mushrooms and spinach, avocado and salsa verde), skrimps (grilled shrimp, sauteed in butter, fresh garlic and parsley), surf and turf (Angus tri-tip and sautéed shrimp), skrimp's carnal (beer-battered shrimp), pounder’s carnal (beer-battered fish).
Many of the tacos come with the chain's famous Chubbie's sauce.
The menu also includes an assortment of burritos, including the flaco lunch burrito (beans, Spanish rice, onions and cilantro, sautéed spinach, mushrooms, artichoke heart and avocado) and the CaliGuey (Angus tri-tip, fresh guacamole, cheese, french fries and sour cream), as well as nachos, "notcho" fries, quesadillas, kids' menu and churros.
Sancho's Tacos is at 700 18th St.
More outdoor dining options
As restrictions remain in place, restaurants continue to innovate and develop outdoor spaces where they can. The following are the latest additions to our ongoing list that's available at bakersfield.com/entertainment/food.
If you know of any other restaurants offering outdoor dining, send the details to thedish@bakersfield.com.
Camino Real Kitchen & Tequila (4501 Stine Road #304)
Chef's Choice Noodle Bar (1534 19th St., Suite 100)
Garrison's Seafood Express (6509 Panama Lane, Suite 102)
Panchito's Restaurant (2104 O St.)
Uricchio's Trattoria (1400 17th St.)
Vallarta Mexican Grill (1011 Columbus St.)
