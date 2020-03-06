Like many Bakersfield businesses, San Rucci Winery is a family-run operation that started with a dream and some backyard tinkering.
"It's a concept that's been around almost 20 years," said Bill Merz, who runs San Rucci with son Anthony. "We've been doing this — vines in the backyard, shed winery — while winemaking commercially for other people."
Bill Merz previously worked for Capello Winery and The Wine Group and is now with Gusmer Enterprises, which specializes in winemaking and brewing supplies. Meanwhile Anthony Merz followed his childhood of family winemaking with roles with a number of wineries most notably E. & J. Gallo.
"We both worked for extremely large production wineries, worked with wines we want to make," Anthony Merz said. "This (San Rucci) is an expression of us coming out in our own wines."
It took Anthony moving back to Bakersfield to light the fire under the father-son team to launch their own wine business.
"The stars kind of aligned," Anthony said. "My wife was going back to school and I thought, 'If not now, when?'"
Calling themselves San Rucci — a blend of family names San Filippo and Becherucci — the winery debuted on the market last April with two offerings: benvenuta, a dry white wine made from a blend of muscat and chardonnay grapes grown in Tulare County just north of Delano; and cabernet franc, a fruity red highlighting grapes grown in Northern San Diego County.
"We wanted a white and red to start out with, reminiscent of Italian-style wines," Bill Merz said.
"Ours are fun enjoyable drinking wines. These are not the kind that are going to be aged for 15 years. They're wines to be enjoyed now."
And people certainly have been enjoying them. Last year, San Rucci received silver medals in both the California State Fair and OC Fair commercial wine competitions for its 2017 cabernet franc.
Of course, reaching local wine drinkers was a top priority for the Merzes.
"It's been really good with Bakersfield being a supportive city," Anthony Merz said. "The feedback has been surprisingly positive."
"Bakersfield is a good place as far as supporting its own," Bill Merz added. "We've partnered up with Bako Box, restaurants, and had Second Saturday tastings."
That partnership with the local subscription box lead to the next addition to the San Rucci lineup: rosé.
Bill Merz said, "A lot of people enjoyed the white and red but they expected something in between."
Currently, San Rucci is available locally at Locale Farm to Table, Dot x Ott, Red Pepper, Vida Vegan, The Links at RiverLakes Ranch and On the Vine wine bar.
Temblor Brewing Co., another local supporter, not only serves the wine; it collaborated with San Rucci on a Belgium quad beer that was aged in red wine barrels used by the winery. That December release was a success, the Merzes said.
"We weren't quite sure what to expect," Bill Merz said, noting that barrel-aged beers often end up more sour than what Temblor was able to achieve. "At 13.5 percent alcohol, it did sneak up on you."
Unfortunately that beer is a memory ("30 gallons, it went pretty quick with pours that night," Bill Merz said) but the pair said they'd be open to doing it again.
Other plans include adding another variety of wine to the lineup — perhaps a zinfandel, barbera or another Italian varietal, Bill Merz said — and considering a local tasting room of their own.
For now, in addition to offering tastings at local shops, the pair also offer mobile and home wine-tasting experiences for small get-togethers.
"That's been fun so far," Anthony Merz said. "We try to keep them under eight people, any more and it gets loosey-goosey."
Cost is $10 per person. For more information, email info@sanrucci.com.
San Rucci will also highlight its current offerings at a Meet Your Maker dinner at The Kitchen on March 14. Sparkling wine will be served to start, followed by the rosé with appetizers, Benvenuta will accompany a green salad with spring vegetables, and a roast leg of lamb will be paired with a flight of cabernet franc (2018 and barrel sample of 2019). The dinner will end with a mango tarte tatin served with San Rucci port.
Cost is $85 for the meal and pairings but does not include tax and tip. As of press time, the event was nearly sold out but call 827-7811 to check availability.
For those who don't make the dinner, San Rucci will also take part in the Makersfield wine tasting event at On the Vine on April 25. The free event highlighting local wines will run from 2 to 6 p.m. at the wine bar, 10711 Rosedale Highway.
To order wines or learn more visit sanrucci.com and follow the winery on Facebook at facebook.com/sanrucciwinery.
