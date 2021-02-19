Whether or not you observe Lent, you can still enjoy the fresh catch of seafood options available right now. From fried to fillets, there are plenty of options to reel you in. You may need to act fast though; some of these are only available for a limited time.
Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): The restaurant's Lent special, available through April 3, is 8-ounce grilled salmon with a dozen crispy shrimp and two sidekicks (side dishes) for $29.99, available for dine-in or takeout. Join the steakhouse's email list for a discount on the special to $21.99.
California Fish Grill (5601 California Ave., Suite 100): The chain that opened in town in October has a variety of seafood options, including Atlantic salmon, swai, mahi mahi, grilled tilapia, giant shrimp, rockfish, branzino, ahi tuna and Cajun-seared ahi, served in plates, bowls, salads and as tacos.
Coconut Joe's Beach Grill (4158 California Ave.): The longtime local business is promoting its seafood spectacular including its brand-new shrimp and lobster roll. which is served with a small bowl of clam chowder. Other seafood options include coconut rum shrimp, salmon sandwich, beer-battered shrimp and chips, shrimp burrito, Javi's shrimp tacos, original fish tacos, salmon salad, clam chowder bread bowl and fish and shrimp combos.
Del Taco has taken its new honey mango flavor, introduced on its crispy chicken, to the shrimp with the honey mango crispy jumbo shrimp taco, with crispy shrimp, honey mango sauce, shredded cabbage and pico de gallo in a warm flour tortilla.
Popeyes has a new Cajun flounder sandwich with a fried flounder fillet seasoned with Cajun seasoning served atop a toasted brioche bun with barrel-cured pickles and tartar sauce.
PorkChop & Bubba's BBQ (1230 H St.): For Ash Wednesday, the central Bakersfield barbecue spot has a pollack po'boy and fish and chips, which it plans to continue offering as a special on certain days through Lent.
Sandwich chain Quiznos is serving an Old Bay lobster club, featuring lobster and seafood salad (featuring Alaskan pollock) with Old Bay Seasoning, bacon, lettuce and tomato on a butter-toasted roll with spicy mayonnaise flavored with Old Bay hot sauce.
Red Lobster (8180 Rosedale Highway): The seafood restaurant is deep into Lobsterfest, highlighting all the lobster options including the new kung pao noodles with fried lobster, which is tossed in a sweet and spicy soy-ginger sauce with edamame, cabbage, crispy onions, cashews and green onions. The chain is also offering two new bowls: Baja shrimp, with seasoned shrimp, avocado, black beans, quinoa rice, pickled red onion, crispy slaw, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortilla strips with jalapeño ranch; and sesame-soy salmon, with grilled Atlantic salmon, crispy Brussels sprouts, quinoa rice, edamame, mixed greens and crispy onions with a soy-ginger drizzle.
Rubio's Coastal Grill (9200 Rosedale Highway, Suite 200): The chain has some new options with Oaxacan flavors including the smoky Oaxacan shrimp bowl with marinated grilled shrimp, romaine, citrus rice, black beans, guacamole, cotija cheese, salsa fresca and tortilla strips topped with a signature smoky Oaxacan sauce; the smoky Oaxacan shrimp taco plate with two tacos topped with guacamole, cotija cheese, cilantro-onion mix, cabbage and the smoky Oaxacan sauce, served with black beans and tortilla chips; and the Puerto Nuevo burrito, with sustainable, wild-caught langostino lobster, Mexican rice, pinto beans, drawn garlic butter, salsa fresca, creamy chipotle picante sauce and guacamole.
Yoshinoya serves grilled tilapia and sweet chili shrimp in its bowls and also has a side of clam chowder.
It's cookie time
As boxes of Girl Scout cookies arrive at doorsteps, we're enjoying all the wonderful treats. Local bakeries have taken things a step further by making
Drive-thru ice cream spot Suga Shack (7696 White Lane) is now offering cookie sundaes with Caramel DeLites, Toast-Yay! or Thin Mints. The sundaes, a partnership with the Girls will be available through March 31.
Sweet Surrender (6439 Ming Ave., Suite B) is offering cupcakes using Thin Mints, Caramel DeLites and new cookie Toast Yay!, which has a French toast flavor.
Cornerstone Bakery (2100 19th St., Suite D) will offer cupcakes made with S'mores and Thin Mints as well as a third flavor the shop let customers select.
IOU from IHOP for National Pancake Day
Tuesday was National Pancake Day but in lieu of its annual celebration offering customers a free short stack of signature buttermilk pancakes, IHOP opted for an IOU.
Current MyHOP email club members (or those who sign up by March 31) will receive an IOU coupon good for a free short stack of pancakes, which can be redeemed throughout the month of April. The offer is good for dine-in meals as well as to-go orders via IHOP.com or the IHOP Mobile App.
In April, local diners are encouraged to make an on-check, in-restaurant or online donation for as little as $1 to support the Lauren Small Children’s Center at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital’s Children’s Miracle Network program. Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals is the restaurant's partner for its annual National Pancake Day celebration, which is in its 16th year.
Sign up for the MyHOP club at ihop.com.