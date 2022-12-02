THE DISH: Rice Krispies ready to fulfill lucky fans' holiday lists

Apparently Santa took to TikTok with a PSA from the North Pole: "Ho-ho-hold the cookies, Santa wants homemade Rice Krispies Treats this Christmas."
Kellogg's Rice Krispies has teamed up with ol' St. Nick to bring some joy to this year's gift-giving by taking care of 25 fans' holiday shopping lists. The sweepstakes will cover up to $2,000 per winner, making for what the company calls the "holliest, jolliest holiday ever."
To enter, follow @RiceKrispies on TikTok, click on the sweepstakes post and comment #SantaWantsRiceKrispiesEntry for a chance to win. The sweepstakes runs through Dec. 10.
"The holidays are all about quality time, and we love seeing how homemade Rice Krispies Treats bring families and friends of all ages together to create and enjoy," Laura Newman, marketing director of cereal at Kellogg Co., said in a news release. "Our holiday wish list sweepstakes is one more way we're celebrating the season, but everyone who makes Rice Krispies with their family will win by making holiday memories."
Visit ricekrispies.com/Santa for complete sweepstakes rules.
New items on the menu
As we head into the gift-giving season, fast food spots and restaurants are sharing the love with new menu items. Here's a look at some different options to try.
P.F. Chang's (10700 Stockdale Highway) is ready to celebrate with you and your crew, offering a slate of limited-time offerings for the holiday season.
"Having a dedicated holiday menu allows us to take advantage of ingredients and flavor profiles unique to this time of year and create an even more elevated dining experience for our guests," Art Kilmer, chief operating officer at P.F. Chang's, said in a news release. "Whether it's a large group gathering or a family night out, we're excited to be a part of our guests' celebratory traditions and help them indulge in new flavors this holiday season."
Start with the Peking duck spring rolls, crispy roti rolls with julienned veggies, served with a sweet and savory dipping sauce.
Order a Winter in Beijing cocktail, which combines Grey Goose vodka, Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori sake, lychee, lemon and meringue.
Fan favorite Chang's spicy chicken noodle soup returns, offering a spicy broth with chicken, pad thai noodles and veggies.
Other new items include entrees of wagyu steak, with a savory bulgogi glaze, wok-seared mushrooms and duo of Asian sauces; and Cantonese-style lobster, wild-caught lobster with prawns in a butter sauce served atop pan-fried noodles with egg and green onion.
Finish the meal with sticky toffee pudding, a warm sponge cake served with vanilla ice cream and a toffee drizzle.
Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway) is running a flash sale on its fall trio, lowering the starting price from $25.99 to $20.99 for the entree that includes a choice of steak, partnered with crispy shrimp, cold-water Atlantic lobster tail along with two appetizers.
Diners can choose from the following cuts: 6-ounce top sirloin ($20.99 for trio entree), 6-ounce filet ($30.99), 12-ounce oz New York strip ($30.99) or 12-ounce rib-eye ($34.99).
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse (10750 Stockdale Highway) is now serving its highly anticipated 23rd annual Grand Cru, a strong Belgian-style ale with secret spices and Belgian malts.
Cheese lovers can get their fill at Wendy's with two new sandwiches.
Both the Italian mozzarella chicken sandwich and Italian mozzarella cheeseburger are topped with an "ooey-gooey" disc of fried mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce and naturally aged rich Asiago cheese, all served on a toasted golden garlic knot bun.
Pair either one with garlic fries, Wendy's natural-cut, hot and crispy french fries topped with a garlic and herb sauce.
"We have a winning track record of taking familiar favorites and combining them in exciting new ways to deliver a culinary experience that you won't find anywhere else," John Li, vice president of culinary innovation for Wendy's Co., said in a news release. The Italian mozzarella sandwiches are forged from the same delicious inspiration and innovation, giving fans an adventurous flavor experience with every bite."
McDonald's is billing its items as those here for a limited time but definitely a good time.
The smoky BLT quarter pounder with cheese features a 100 percent fresh beef quarter-pound patty cooked to order, topped with two slices of melty American cheese, thick-cut applewood-smoked bacon, fresh Roma tomatoes, shredded lettuce and smoky sauce. Diners can also double down with the double smoky BLT quarter pounder with cheese.
For its new McFlurry, the chain blends its vanilla soft serve with hot fudge topping and Oreo cookie pieces.
Pieology (5503 Calloway Drive, 6509 Panama Lane, Suite A1) is touting its new Pick A Pair menu, which allows guests the chance to pair their favorite signature pizza in a half-size portion to create a complete meal. Along with selecting a half signature pizza or up to a three-topping half pizza, diners can opt for a side salad or a half ooey gooey cheese bread.
During the limited time offer, all signature and classic pizzas with up to three toppings can be ordered in half sizes.
Additional charges apply to crust upgrades for PieRise and cauliflower crust. Gluten Free is not an option for Pick A Pair.
El Pollo Loco has a new trio of overstuffed quesadillas, said to be overflowing with bold spices, savory meat and freshly prepped ingredients.
The chipotle chicken quesadilla has the chain's signature fire-grilled chicken along with melted Jack cheese, salsa roja, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Chicken is also the star of the poblano chicken quesadilla that also includes melted Jack cheese, creamy cilantro, fire-grilled poblano peppers, pico de gallo and guacamole.
If you want a different protein, opt for the shredded beef avocado quesadilla that includes savory shredded beef, melted Jack cheese, avocado salsa, onion, cilantro and avocado slices.