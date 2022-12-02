 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

THE DISH: Rice Krispies ready to fulfill lucky fans' holiday lists

Apparently Santa took to TikTok with a PSA from the North Pole: "Ho-ho-hold the cookies, Santa wants homemade Rice Krispies Treats this Christmas."

Kellogg's Rice Krispies has teamed up with ol' St. Nick to bring some joy to this year's gift-giving by taking care of 25 fans' holiday shopping lists. The sweepstakes will cover up to $2,000 per winner, making for what the company calls the "holliest, jolliest holiday ever."

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases