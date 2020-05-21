The floodgates opened this week as Kern County restaurants received the green light to reopen for dine-in business. Anticipating the social distancing requirements and sanitation rules, many were ready to open their doors right away.
Much like when takeout and curbside pickup started rolling out in March, this is an evolving list. It will take time for everyone to get up to speed. Make sure to check with the restaurants about hours and, honestly, make reservations if possible to help them plan service.
The BLVD (3200 Buck Owens Blvd.): Call 873-4477
Bootleggers Craft Pub & Eatery (955 Oak St.): 322-2123
Bucky’s Hot Chicken (1125 Coffee Road, at the Chevron station at Coffee and Brimhall): Call 567-4195; more details at facebook.com/buckys.hotchicken.56
Champs BBQ (35315 Merle Haggard Drive): Call 391-8334; menu at ilovechampsbbq.com
Chef's Choice Noodle Bar (1534 19th St.): Call 325-1234. Curbside and takeout will also continue with some specials.
Cope's Knotty Pine Cafe (1530 Norris Road): Reopening Friday. Call 399-0120
Casa Munoz (1736 Union Ave.): Reopens Friday for dine-in service. Call 861-1625
Crab in a Bag (1641 Union Ave.): Call 527-2229
El Chilito (2129 Brundage Lane): Call 800-5250
Firehouse (2905 Calloway Drive and 7701 White Lane, Suite A3): Reopening for dine-in service on Friday. Call 836-7665 for Calloway, 831-4688 for White Lane location
Frugatti’s (600 Coffee Road): Resuming dine-in service on Tuesday, and curbside pickup and takeout will continue; call 836-2000
Hungry Hunter Steakhouse (3580 Rosedale Highway): Reopens Friday for dine-in business. Call 328-0580; menu at hungryhuntersteakhouse.com
India Bistro (3939 Ming Ave.): Call 832-1031
Kan Pai (9500 Brimhall Road, Suite 501): Call 587-0665
KC Steakhouse (2515 F St.): Reopening for dine-in Friday. Call 322-9910
La Tapatia Mexican Grill (1015 N Chester Ave.): Call 393-7388
Locale Farm to Table (1723 18th St.): Call 322-9090
Los Tacos de Huicho (123 E. 18th St.): Call 328-9490
Maggie's Sunrise Cafe (2665 Fashion Plaza): Reopens Friday for dine-in service. Call 742-1701
Moo Creamery (4885 Truxtun Ave., Suite B): Call 861-1130
New Vintage Grill (9901 Hageman Road, Suite 100): Call 829-6814
Panchitos Restaurant (2104 O St.): Call 558-4078
Renae's Cafe (7737 Meany Ave., Suite 5): Call 368-2444
Rosemary's Family Creamery (2733 F St.): Reopens Friday for dine-in service. Call 395-0555; menu at rosemarysfamilycreamery.com
Sorella Ristorante Italiano (7900 McNair Lane): Reopens Friday for dine-in service. Call 396-8603; menu at sorellarestaurant.com
Spencer's Cafe: All locations reopen Friday (3401 Mall View Road, 872-3520; 10437 Rosedale Highway, 589-0658; 7800 McNair Lane, 832-3313) for dine-in service
Temblor Brewing Co. (3200 Buck Owens Boulevard Suite 200): Call 489-4855; menu at temblorbrewing.com
Tina Marie's Cafe (2000 Chester Ave.): Reopening for dine-in service on Saturday. Call 631-1188
Tony's Pizza: All locations open for dine-in service including 4750 Coffee Road, 588-4700; 6417 Ming Ave., 396-9608; 300 E. Lerdo Highway, Shafter, 746-9244; 502 County Line Road, Delano, 720-9214; and 10701 Highway 178, 366-0129
Two Goats and The Goose (1514 Wall St.): Call 324-2557
Victor's Mexican Grill: All three locations (2509 Mount Vernon Ave., 843-7070; 1901 20th St., 489-3000; and 9500 Brimhall Road, 588-0004) reopen Friday for dine-in service.
Wiki’s Wine Dive & Grill (11350 Ming Ave.): Call 399-4547; menu at wikiswinedive.com
Woodstone Pizzeria (5440 California Ave.): Reopens Friday for dine-in service. Call 438-8008
Wool Growers (620 E. 19th St.): In-house dining begins Tuesday at 5 p.m. with two seating times. Reservations strongly recommended by calling 327-9584.
We'll continue to add to this list on The Californian's website so send any additional reopening restaurant information to thedish@bakersfield.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.