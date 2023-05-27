For her new special, "Lidia Celebrates America: Flavors that Define Us," which airs Tuesday on PBS, Lidia Bastianich shares the stories of five immigrant communities around the U.S. the best way she knows how: through food. 

"I enter a community, since I am a chef, through food, and I find that food really opens all the doors," said the Emmy award-winning public television host and best‐selling cookbook author. "It is heartwarming, it's inviting, it's wanting somebody (to be) well, it is the basic communicator through all of us. I think we all need to eat and we can communicate if we share food with each other."

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.