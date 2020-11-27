It's that time of year. Whether you're treating yourself or those on your list, this is prime gift-buying season. And if you care about your community, you're going to shop local whether that's goods or services.
Before diving into some local products, let me start with what should be the no-brainer for gifts: gift cards. Restaurants are among the hardest-hit small businesses during this pandemic and can use your support. Start first with sharing and liking their posts on social media but if you've got the bread for their bread, so to speak, pick up some gift cards.
Plan a romantic anniversary dinner to make up for the one this year when you had to cook. Or anticipate a birthday or milestone occasion with a dinner or lunch in your future.
Even if you (or your gift recipient) just use the gift cards now for takeout, it's still money made locally staying local. And if you frequent these restaurants and businesses enough, owners and staff may get to know you and who doesn't want to help friends (even if they're paid to be there)?
And unlike any number of issues that people do not enjoy discussing or learning about their loved ones' leanings about on social media, food is a universally beloved topic. We all have to eat and, unless you're the most unfortunate of souls, we enjoy it. Everyone has an opinion and is willing to share it. That makes your gift-giving job so much easier. While the tchotchke you pick up may gather dust in their spare room, those gift cards will likely be used — or will at least be carried around reminding the receiver they need to use it.
Strike oil with this gift
Those who want a nice hostess gift with a local touch would do well to consider Edible Schoolyard Kern County Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
It's made from olives grown in Darcy Marshall's grove of trees that he transplanted from Woodlake (near Porterville) in 2012. The oil is pressed in Dinuba and it's sold to benefit the Edible Schoolyard Kern County, which his wife, Barbara Grimm-Marshall, started in 2011 through her Grimm Family Education Foundation, modeling it after chef and activist Alice Waters' Edible Schoolyard program in Berkeley.
Local students enjoy hands-on learning about agriculture in both the kitchen and garden of the Buena Vista Edible Schoolyard as well as the Grimmway Academy charter school in Arvin and the Shafter Grimmway Academy.
The Buena Vista location has been able to offer student camps, with social distancing and safety protocols, in the summer and fall. There the children use the olive oil as part of recipes utilizing locally grown produce.
Dylan Wilson, ESKC program manager, said the oil is great as a base for scratch-made vinaigrettes used on salads incorporating lots of vegetables ("it's all about eating the rainbow"). It's also great in marinades for chicken or grass-fed beef.
Of course, to truly enjoy the fresh, clean flavor, the oil pairs well with a good crusty bread for dipping.
This fall, Williams-Sonoma began carrying the oil among its gourmet bottled offerings. It sells there for $34.50. The oil is also available at Lassen's Natural Foods and some other shops where local products are sold.
For more on the oil, visit esykerncounty.org/bring-esy-home.
Coffee talk
There are plenty of options when it comes to local coffee, and, even after mentioning that food is not a divisive topic, we may be wading into it here with coffee.
Rather than try to weigh in on the best, I'll throw out a suggestion for one that's new to me. Thanks to the CSUB Alumni Association’s Party at Your Place, which took the place of its annual Party in the Park this year, I tried a blend from Archer the Storefront, part of Kelly Archer Interiors.
The snickerdoodle coffee was included along with a split of champagne for the "morning after" lesson of coffee brewing and mimosas.
While skeptical of the claim that no creamer would be needed in this coffee, I was surprised to be proved wrong. The great flavor took me out of my daily morning grind and whisked me away to a mental vacation, which is really the only way I can get much time off these days.
There is an abundance of flavors, including hot buttered rum, toasted praline, Vermont maple nut crunch, Southern pecan, hazelnut creme and Dutch chocolate almond.
Longtime local coffee drinkers probably know all about this coffee, which was first offered at Olcotts at The Marketplace and then Beladagio before being picked up by the store run by Archer.
While some of us are coffee-focused, it's worth noting that the store also sells plants, local artwork, furniture, accessories and lamps and lighting.
Cost is $16 per pound and the store will grind your beans for drip, French press or pour over, which is their recommended method. You can also get them whole and grind it at home.
To order, visit kellyarcherinteriors.com or head to the store at 3510 Allen Road, Suite 102.
Bottoms up
Bars and businesses centered on alcohol have had it especially rough these days. Turning out charcuterie boards or teaming with restaurants can be a challenge. Some have offered drinks to go, with the one closest to my heart also close to my home (thankfully): Tiki-Ko.
Now while you might not want to just pick up a bottle of top-shelf rum for your family, you can consider some glassware. The K Street bar has been selling tiki mugs and glassware since earlier this year, with varieties changing as small batches sell out. Sales of the glasses, along with to-go drinks and apparel, help support the bar and the bartenders, who share how much they miss serving us on the weekly Tiki-Ko Mug Club Instagram Live.
Right now, the bar is selling an adorable Central California Tiki “Mele Kalikimaka” mai tai glass ($15), which is designed by Harry Decker. It also comes with a recipe card with ideas from Cristian Diaz from Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar and Tiki-Ko bartender Gabby Osdale.
Find all their merchandise and drinks at tiki-ko.com.
This is by far an incomplete list, but the goal is to get you thinking local — if you're not already — this holiday season. Support the businesses that you want to see in the new year when we're hopefully dining indoors with friends and shopping with worries about our budget rather than our health.
Stay safe and shop local.