THE DISH: Rebellions built on hope, caffeine at Cloud 9's 'Star Wars' week

May the Fourth be with you, coffee lovers. Although you won’t have to travel to a galaxy far, far away to enjoy some delicious "Star Wars"-themed treats and drinks this week at Cloud 9 Coffee Co.
Much like the "Harry Potter" week it has hosted for the last three Octobers, the coffee shop will transform into Sector 9, with a space look and treats to tempt any Jedi, Sith or smuggler.
Owner Morgan Bonn said she wanted to launch this last year for May 4, a fan holiday playing on the phrase "may the Force be with you," but she ran out of time.
"A lot goes into planning a themed week like this," she said. "It was a goal for 2022 to do it."
A self-proclaimed "big time" fan of the "Star Wars" universe, Bonn said she grew up on the original trilogy but enjoys the entire saga. With that in mind, Sector 9 will be all-inclusive even for those who don't know the Sith rule of two or which ship made the Kessel run in 12 parsecs.
"I think that's what's cool about Sector 9. It will have nods to the past while still being relevant for those who don't know 'Star Wars.' It’s going to be fun and exciting."
Although Bonn can't completely transform the shop's look, she plans to black out the windows for the week to create a feeling of being out in space along with some other touches.
An X-wing pilot will be on duty to help guests find a table and navigate the QR code ordering from their phones.
Along with the regular menu, Sector 9 will serve four themed drinks.
For the kids, there will be a Yoda soda, a lime Italian soda with edible glitter.
Coffee drinkers can choose from Java the Hutt, a coconut mocha available iced or hot, or the Corellian cold brew, a vanilla cold brew topped with cold foam and Cocoa Puffs.
"I anticipate the Corellian cold brew being popular. Adding Cocoa Puffs makes it fun while also being a delicious beverage."
The last beverage may be the most recognizable for fans: blue milk, which Luke Skywalker drank while growing up on Tatooine.
"They have blue milk at Disneyland (in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge), but it tastes like melted gummy worms," Bonn said.
At Sector 9, this drink starts with a powdered tea, similar to matcha, made with chai herbs and blue spirulina, which gives it a vibrant hue. A little vanilla is added for sweetness, and customers can customize it with their choice of milk (bantha is not an option).
The week will also include a selection of themed pastries.
Bonn said, "Cornerstone Bakery is doing all our treats again. They're doing some really cool stuff."
Items include the chocolate chip-packed Wookiee cookies, edible lightsabers and scones in varying "galactic" flavors.
Sector 9 kicks off Monday and runs through Saturday. Through the week, there will be costumed characters popping up (expect the Mandalorian but not Grogu) but there's no set time. Bonn expects to have some special guests on Saturday, but since that's the last day of the event there's a possibility that some food or beverages won't be available.
For those worried about being able to snag a Wookiee cookie or specialty beverage, advance ordering at cloud9coffeeco.com will allow customers to schedule the day and time for their order to lock in items (subject to availability). (Bonn will update the menu with Sector 9 items on Sunday evening.)
Bonn said that the feature, which is already part of the online ordering system, will help her stock items based on demand. She did warn that although she ordered plenty of supplies for the specialty drinks, there's a chance some might run out by the end of the week.
For day-of online orders, Bonn encourages guests to plan for earlier in the day, noting "for 'Harry Potter' week, we had to cut off taking orders an hour before closing."
Cloud 9 will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday inside Stockdale Towers, 5060 California Ave., Suite 130. For the week, guests should enter through the building's lobby as the patio door will only be an exit.