THE DISH: Randy's Donuts to open Tuesday in Bakersfield

The wait is nearly over for Randy's Donuts with news that its Bakersfield location will open on Tuesday.
This is the first domestic franchise location for the iconic Los Angeles doughnut shop, which announced in May that it would open 164 franchise locations.
Owners of the Bakersfield shop — Damanjot Singh, Sanjiv Bhagat and Jyoti Madhura — plan to open seven more locations in Central California.
"Bakersfield is an incredible location in Central California with tremendous opportunity to help carry Randy’s Donuts further into the state of California," Singh said in a news release. "We are excited to be the first domestic franchise location, a huge milestone for Randy’s Donuts, and bring our expertise in franchising operations to the company."
The shop's design will eventually include a 5½-foot-tall doughnut sign constructed on the exterior of the building, a nod to the 32-foot-tall doughnut atop the Inglewood location.
Randy's offers more than 60 flavors in four categories — classic, fancy, deluxe and premium — with options like lemon old fashioned, Funfetti cake doughnut with ganache and rainbow sprinkles, blueberry iced cake doughnut, glazed Crondy (its version of a Cronut), Nutella raised doughnut, bacon maple Long John and many more. Most are priced under $2, along with Randy’s Rounds (the chain's much larger version of a doughnut hole), monthly limited-time offers and more.
The shop will serve Randy’s Roast coffee (a proprietary blend) as well as espressos, cold brew, iced drinks and frappes.
A grand opening will be held on July 20 and all guests visiting from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. will receive a free raised glazed doughnut.
Randy's Donuts currently has six locations in Southern California — Inglewood, El Segundo, Torrance, Downey, Pasadena and Costa Mesa. A new location is set to open in Santa Monica this summer, along with seven locations in Nevada over the next 18 months.
Randy's opens Tuesday at 5625 California Ave., Suite 300. For more information, visit randysdonuts.com.