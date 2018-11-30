It's ho-ho-ho and a bottle of rum this Tuesday when Tiki-Ko puts on a holiday fundraiser featuring some top-shelf spirits and syrups. The K Street bar has partnered with syrup maker BG Reynolds for a night of holiday cocktails to aid the Bakersfield Homeless Center.
The Oregon-based company is sending out guest bartender Tiki Lindy to shake up some holiday spirit with three themed cocktails featuring BG Reynolds syrups and Coruba, Wray and Nephew and Appleton Estate rums.
For one night only, all Bakersfield's bad little boys and girls can order the Run Run Rudolph, made with Coruba dark Jamaican rum, and BG Reynolds falernum syrup; The Bad Santa, with Appleton Estate Jamaican rum and BG Reynolds passion fruit syrup; or The Sleigh Ride with Wray and Nephew overproof white Jamaican rum and BG Reynolds honey syrup.
All drinks are $10 and $3 from each special sold will aid the Bakersfield Homeless Center.
Tiki-Ko, 1919 K St., is open from 5:30 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
Know of any other spots in town mixing cocktails for a cause? Send the details to thedish@bakersfield.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.