 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

THE DISH: Pupusas pop up downtown at El Cuscatleco

It's always a good day when you can report new businesses opening, especially when it happens in vacant spaces.

There are new tenants for the 18th Street building that is probably best known as the home of Fishlips that was later split into Centro 18 and Boss Pizza. After those two restaurants closed, Hot Pot Spot, which unfortunately opened right before the pandemic, tried to survive in the smaller spot left by the fast-casual pizza spot but it didn't make it.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases