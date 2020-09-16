Oktoberfest is canceled in Germany but Kern County residents can still enjoy some German-style beers and bites this week. Here are a few options.
The Kitchen: The downtown business, which has been serving weekly gourmet meals for pickup or delivery, is offering Oktoberfest at home.
The three-course meal ($32) starts with a German salat (salad) of butter leaf lettuce, dill yogurt dressing, endive and vinegar-based German potato salad. The entree is roast pork tenderloin with mint spaetzle, which was demonstrated by chef Richard Yoshimura on The Kitchen's Instagram page. For dessert, diners can enjoy a German plum crumble cake.
Customers can also add on German beers — a light, crisp Weihenstephan Festbier (good with the salad) and/or the darker sweet, malty Hofebrau Dunkel (pair with the pork) — for $3 per bottle.
Orders for Friday's dinner must be made by 5 p.m. today. To place your order, email info@thekitchenbakersfield.com. Dinners can be picked up between 5 and 6 p.m. at The Kitchen, 1317 20th St. Delivery is available for $15 extra starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Temblor Brewing Co.: The brewpub normally holds a Temblorfest Anniversary Party this time of year in celebration of its Temblorfest malty lager.
Since the big party is on hold, Temblor is offering its German party menu on Thursdays through Sundays. Nosh on your choice of German beer brats or chicken schnitzel (or both) along with German potato salad and beer cheese spaetzle.
Temblorfest lager is on tap and sold in four-packs for those enjoying takeout.
Diners who really get into the spirit by wearing traditional German garb (lederhosen or dirndl) can enjoy 10 percent of their entire order through the end of the month.
Temblor Brewing Co. is at 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200.
Crusader Brewing: Vowing that nothing will get in the way of beer’s greatest holiday, the brewery is offering an Oktoberfest bundle. For $80, you receive a commemorative glass stein, emblazoned with the fest-themed Crusader Brewing logo, and a gallon (four crowlers) of its famous marzen.
This is the only time of year Crusader brews this beer and only 100 packages are available.
Order at crusaderbrewing.com/octoberfest-bundle. The pickup date is Oct. 10 at Crusader, 5880 District Blvd., Suite 18.
Oktoberfest at home: If you can wait for shipping, GiveThemBeer.com has a party pack for home ($89 plus $9 shipping). It comes with a six-pack of Samuel Adams Octoberfest beer, Auntie Anne’s DIY pretzel kit (with ingredients to make 10 pretzels), four party hats, four lederhosen-style bottle coolers, four lederhosen suspenders, two 1-liter glass steins and a recipe book with Oktoberfest-inspired dishes.
Order it at givethembeer.com. Note that because it involves a delivery of beer, someone 21 or older must be home to receive it. So don't think the kids can take a break from distance learning to answer the door.
