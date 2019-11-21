The never-ending pasta bowl wrapped up its 2019 run but Olive Garden has something new to comfort diners. On Monday, the chain will bring back its oven-baked pastas after introducing the dishes last year.
This time around, it's beefed up the lineup for its four entree lineup.
Diners can dig into these new dishes: smoked mozzarella shrimp rigatoni, with a half-pound of shrimp, baked in creamy seafood Alfredo sauce with spinach; four meat Italian mac and cheese, topped with a hearty meat sauce of braised beef, Italian sausage, bacon and pan-seared beef; Asiago tortelloni Alfredo; and Asiago tortelloni Alfredo with grilled chicken.
Entrees, which come with unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks, start at $11.99. For those planning holiday parties, the Asiago tortelloni Alfredo with grilled chicken and four meat Italian mac and cheese are available as catering options.
Olive Garden is at 1701 New Stine Road. For more information, visit olivegarden.com.
